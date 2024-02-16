Greenenergybreaks Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Spotlighted As 'Disruptive Force' In Electrification Of Recreational Boating

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR)

(Investor Brand Network). The episode discusses a publication entitled“The Electrifying Rise of Electric Boats,” which spotlights Vision Marine Technologies as the company that offers the first fully electric, purpose-built outboard powertrain system of its type, with unparalleled capabilities.“The raucous rumble of combustion engines is fading, systematically replaced by the high-performance hum of electric propulsion that's transforming every aspect of transport. Electric cars have moved mainstream with both automakers and upstarts offering multiple mobility options. Now another market is being disrupted, as sleek electric boats glide across the water leaving nothing but a whisper of ripples in their wake,” reads the publication.“The producer of the world's most powerful and most technically advanced electric outboard motor on the market today, Vision Marine Technologies (profile ), is a recognized global leader, innovator and disruptive force in the electrification of recreational boating.”

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Its flagship E-Motion(TM) 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. The company's E-Motion(TM) and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture and sell handcrafted, environmentally friendly, electric recreational boats to customers. The design and technology applied to its boats results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (“ICE”) motorboat.

