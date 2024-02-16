Greenenergybreaks Cboe Canada Welcomes Renewable Energy Developer To Its Tier 1 Stock Exchange

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Cboe Canada

recently celebrated solar energy developer

SolarBank Corporation 's uplisting to Cboe Canada, a Tier 1 Canadian exchange. According to the announcement, SolarBank is now trading on Cboe Canada under the symbol

SUNN :

SolarBank Corporation (NEO: SUNN) .“It has been less than a year since SolarBank initially completed its IPO and during this period the company has undergone substantial growth. [The] migration of our listing to Cboe Canada is yet another significant milestone,” commented Dr. Richard Lu, president and CEO of SolarBank.“Cboe's global exchange platform and increased investor reach were major considerations in our decision to uplist to Cboe Canada. There are big things ahead in 2024 and beyond as SolarBank continues to execute on its over 1 GWp pipeline of solar energy and battery storage projects.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Cboe Canada

Cboe Canada is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the purpose-driven innovation economy, providing a best-in-class listing experience for issuers that are shaping the economies of tomorrow. Fully operational since 2015, Cboe Canada lists investment products and companies seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data. Cboe Canada is part of the Cboe Global Markets network, leveraging deep international expertise, industry-leading market intelligence and technology, and unparalleled service to deliver what stakeholders and the world need now, and for the future. For more information about Cboe Canada, visit

.

About GreenEnergyStocks

GreenEnergyStocks

(“GES”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on companies working to shape the future of the green economy.

GreenEnergyStocks

is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GES is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GES brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GES is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenEnergyStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenEnergyStocks website applicable to all content provided by GES, wherever published or re-published:

Disclaimer

GreenEnergyStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenEnergyStocks

is powered by

IBN