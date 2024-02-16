Greenenergybreaks - Correlate Energy Corp. (CIPI) Anticipates Continued Success, Leadership Positioning On Heels Of Key Appointments

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Correlate (OTCQB: CIPI) , a tech-enabled development, finance and fulfillment platform for distributed energy solutions across North America, recently announced the appointment of Johan Themaat to the role of CFO and welcomed Dr. Christine Gulbranson and Alina Zagaytova to its board of directors.“[Johan Themaat] will lend his years of experience, having held key positions and executed integral roles at prominent companies that include, but are not limited to, Mission Energy, NGL Energy Partners and RBS, among others... Dr. Christine, the founder of Nova Global Ventures, will lend her knowledge and expertise on AI and disruptive technology while also providing guidance and insight into strategic partnerships, AI-powered consumer technology and commerce... Ms. Alina Zagaytova will also lend her expertise in renewable energy, having served on the boards of two clean energy companies – Clean Energy Collective, LLC and Younicos AG. She will also offer guidance on legal matters, given her background as a legal and corporate strategist with an impressive track record of closing over 50 transactions,” a recent article reads.“Correlate's management is confident that these appointments will be integral to the company's success going forward. It is also confident that the appointments will help assert the company's position as a leader in the industry, even as it seeks to finance, develop and profitably sell localized clean energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial and residential customers.”

Correlate is a publicly traded company strategically positioned to capitalize on America's unstoppable trend toward decentralized energy generation. The company employs a three-pronged strategy to create stockholder value from this multitrillion-dollar trend. First, Correlate seeks to finance, develop and profitably sell localized clean energy solutions and microgrids to industrial, commercial and residential customers. Secondly, Correlate plans to retain ownership of some of these energy systems and thereby realize ongoing, reliable cash flow. Third, Correlate seeks to acquire proven renewable energy companies in order to exponentially grow earnings per share for investors. Correlate's management and board consist of industry experts who, during their careers, have successfully financed, developed and installed over two billion dollars of clean energy projects for their clients. For more information about the company, visit .

