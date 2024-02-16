Qatar Totalenergies Open One Of Premier Events In The World: Zainal

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Secretary-General of the Qatar Tennis Federation (QTF), Tariq Zainal, on Friday praised the organisation of the Qatar TotalEnergies Open, calling it one of the world's premier women's tennis tournaments.

The seven-day prestigious event has solidified its position as a leading competition on the global stage, he told reporters.

“The Qatar TotalEnergies Open just keeps rising in stature. The tournament has secured its place among the elite, becoming one of only 10 globally to offer a coveted 1,000 ranking points to champions,” Zainal said during a news conference on Friday.

“This prestigious honour is bolstered by an impressive $3 prize pool, solidifying the event's position as a major player on the world stage,” he added. The Secretary-General highlighted the tournament's impressive climb from 250 to 1,000 ranking points. The seven-day event started on February 11.“This was the result of a well-crafted plan executed by the Qatar Tennis Federation over the years,” he said.

He commended the dedication and effort of QTF and the sponsors that made this transformation a reality, solidifying the Open's position as a global tennis heavyweight. Zainal praised the organisational success of the tournament. He said:“The Local Organising Committee is making a great effort to stage the tournament in the best possible manner, and this requires a very great effort.”

The tournament's prestige wasn't just about points and prize money. Big names brought big excitement, Zainal noted.

He said the participation of stars like Victoria Azarenka (a two-time champion) and Naomi Osaka, along with other seasoned players boasting impressive titles, made the edition strong and special. The final today will be played between Iga Swiatek of Poland and Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.

MENAFN16022024000067011011ID1107863149