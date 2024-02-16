QF Initiative Showcases Female Leadership In Qatar's Sporting Landscape

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation (QF) has introduced the 'Goals For Girls initiative' spotlighting outstanding female leaders within the Qatari sports community. Launched in collaboration with Generation Amazing, Goal Click, and The Sports Creative, the Goals For Girls initiative aims to harness the transformative power of sports beyond the playing field. It brings together 21 accomplished female athletes, engaging them in two distinct tracks within the programme.

The primary track focuses on empowering young girls to articulate their inspirational stories through the mediums of photography and writing. Meanwhile, the secondary track is dedicated to the creation of a comprehensive playbook of sports programs exclusively designed for women.

"Qatar Foundation is committed to fostering sports among women and girls with the overarching goal of supporting and expanding youth participation in sports in Education City,” said Alexandra Chalat, executive director, Partnerships and Strategic Alignment at QF

“This commitment is in line with our broader mission to enhance women's involvement in sports, emphasizing storytelling and community programs, and placing a special emphasis on encouraging greater participation of girls in sports."

Nada Wafa, a swimmer representing the Qatari team at the Olympics, expressed her pride in the significant strides women's sports in Qatar has made, and praised the nation for providing state-of-the-art sports facilities to support women's sports, saying: "My participation in the Goals For Girls initiative is an opportunity to exchange experiences, and develop ideas and ambitions for the future."

Sonia Muhammad, a sports teacher involved in the Goals For Girls initiative, said:“I have a strong desire to develop sports programmes tailored for individuals with special needs, particularly autistic children, and to integrate them into international sports competitions.”

The Goals For Girls initiative held a multimedia exhibition featuring digital and non-digital photography, video presentations, and written content celebrating the accomplishments and stories of the participants.

