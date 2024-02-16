Qatar's Role In Conflict Mediation, Humanitarian Causes Highlighted

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council reviewed the State of Qatar's active role in mediating conflicts, advocating for humanitarian causes, and providing aid to people in need during a session at the Parliamentary Conference on South-South Cooperation, held in Rabat, Morocco.

HE Dr Sultan bin Hassan al-Dosari, a member of the Shura Council, participated in the session titled 'Enhancing Political Dialogue and Regional Security in Africa, the Arab World, and Latin America for Achieving Peace, Stability, and Prosperity'. Al-Dosari emphasised that under the leadership of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Qatar exerts tremendous efforts to resolve conflicts and support humanitarian causes worldwide through its mediation with allies, international organizations, and humanitarian agencies, highlighting successful Qatari mediation efforts in resolving conflicts.

Also, al-Dosari shed light on Qatar's developmental assistance to affected populations, aiming to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development. He referred to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes 17 development goals, stressing that these goals cannot be achieved without co-operation and solidarity between countries, especially those in the South, which are in dire need of effective development.

In conclusion, Dr al-Dosari called on the conference to include in its final statement a commitment to promoting dialogue, peace, and neutral mediation, and to rejecting conflicts and violence. In another session of the conference, the Shura Council reviewed the experience of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a model for economic integration during a session HE Khalid bin Ahmed al-Obaidan, a member of the Shura Council, attended the session titled 'Achieving Economic Transformation, Regional Integration, and Common Development: The Importance of Policies Linked to Enhancing Strategic Partnerships, Encouraging Investment, Technology, Infrastructure, and Enhancing Competitiveness'. Al-Obaidan highlighted the GCC's successful economic integration and political coordination as exemplary models in the Arab world and the region.

He affirmed that Qatar, under the directives of its wise leadership, fully implements the decisions of the GCC and endeavours to achieve successful economic integration and effective political coordination, believing that it is the right path to achieve desired goals and comprehensive Arab integration.

He emphasised Qatar's belief in the necessity of working towards economic integration and unity to create favourable conditions for economic prosperity and sustainable development through removing trade barriers, opening avenues for capital and investment, facilitating the transfer of production means, and encouraging various forms of economic integration for the benefit of all.

He referred to successful models and experiences of economic integration and unity, most notably the experience of the European Union, calling for studying these experiences, benefiting from their successes, and avoiding their failures.

Al-Obaidan underscored the importance of co-operation among Southern countries given their vast potential for success, shared objectives, and common challenges, including combating poverty and deprivation, achieving Sustainable Development Goals for the welfare of the region's people, and enhancing security and stability.

He urged conference participants to include in the final statement a call for achieving economic integration among Southern countries and utilising their existing resources.

