Match For Hope Aims For $1Mn

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Match for Hope, a charity football match being organised on February 23 by Q Life, a cultural platform under Qatar's International Media Office, aims to raise well over $1mn with the support of the public and sponsors.

The collaboration with Education Above All (EAA) Foundation and the Qatar Football Association, will bring together famous content creators and World Cup legends at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, a statement explained.

The team captains are confirmed as AboFlah and Chunkz, content creators who have amassed a huge social media following. The aim is to raise as much money as possible for a good cause; all the proceeds will go to Education Above All (EAA) Foundation to raise awareness and support for the education of out-of-school children.

The event will include a full evening of entertainment, with live music planned before and after the match. The match will also be streamed online through beIN Sports in English, and Al Kass in Arabic.

Match for Hope aims to build on the legacy of the first FIFA World Cup 2022 in the Middle East and Arab world to promote peace and education through sports.

Qatar has a strong track record of promoting peace, education and social values through sports initiatives in communities at home and around the world.

Fans and followers should visit to buy tickets and for more information. Ongoing updates can be found on the following social media channels: ; @matchforhope;

There are three categories of tickets: category 1 - QR150; category 2 - QR75; category 3 - QR25. Donations to EAA can be made by visiting .

The EAA Foundation works in many countries, with the goal of transforming lives through education. All proceeds from Match For Hope specifically will be donated to EAA projects in Mali, Rwanda, Tanzania, Pakistan, Palestine, and Sudan where children have been affected by poverty, disasters and conflict.

Donations will go towards building classrooms, providing classroom materials, linking families to social benefits programmes, developing the capacity of teachers, teacher mentorship programmes, and many other areas.

Match For Hope's official sponsors are Visit Qatar and Qatar Airways; strategic sponsors are Qatar Duty Free and Snoonu; other partners are Al Kass, Lulu, Marriott Worldwide Business Councils, and Al Abdulghani Motors.

Q Life is dedicated to the people and ideas that are spurring advances in sports, the arts, business and culture in Qatar. With human development being at the centre of the Qatar National Vision 2030, Q Life continues to amplify the stories of those in Qatar creating a positive impact within their communities, both at home and abroad.

The EAA Foundation, established in 2012 by Her Highness Sheikha Moza bint Nasser, aims to transform lives through education. EAA believes that education is the single most effective means of reducing poverty, creating peaceful and just societies, unlocking the full potential of every child and youth, and creating the right conditions to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Through their multi-sectoral approach, unique financing models, focus on innovation as a tool for social good, and partnerships, EAA aims to bring hope and real opportunities to the lives of impoverished and marginalised boys and girls.

