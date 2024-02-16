Albertsons Companies' Mid-Atlantic Division Celebrates Lunar New Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons' Mid-Atlantic Division recently hosted in-store celebrations in ACME and Safeway stores to honor Lunar New Year. These events included demonstrations and samples of authentic dishes and treats like coconut rice, tofu, noodles and tea. There were lion dance performances from Fong's Hung Ga Lion Dance Team and Wong People Association, live Erhu music from Chinese multi-instrumentalist Qin Qian, a traditional tea ceremony, face painting for the kids and more! These fun celebrations build belonging with our associates, customers and the local communities.



Watch a video recap of the celebration at ACME Market in Fort Lee, NJ here . Watch a video recap of the celebration at Safeway in Fairfax, VA here .

