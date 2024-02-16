CNH Makes Top 5% In S&P Global Yearbook And Triumphs In Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

(MENAFN- 3BL) S&P Global – a leading authority in financial information and analytics – has ranked CNH as one of the strongest performers in its 2024 Sustainability Yearbook . The Company placed in the top 5% among the over 9,400 companies rated in the annual S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment.

This latest result adds to the recent second place ranking CNH received from S&P Global's Dow Jones SustainabilityTM World and North America Indices (DJSI World and DJSI North America ), scoring 78/100 in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment Industry category.

CNH continuously develops new products and solutions that reduce carbon emissions for the planet and improve efficiency and profitability for our customers. New Holland's (a brand of CNH) fully liquefied and compressed methane-powered agricultural tractors deliver alternative power that is equivalent to diesel. When paired with CNH partner Bennamann's systems to capture fugitive methane emissions, filter, repurpose and store it as reusable energy, their combined technologies make farming carbon negative. In 2023, CNH also announced the commercialization of further all-electric light construction equipment through its CASE Construction Equipment and Eurocomach brands.

“We are all proud to see our efforts continue receiving the highest honors from S&P Global. Sustainability Stewardship is a strategic priority for CNH and last year our global team delivered greater productivity, advanced technology, and programs to serve our community to continuously improve for our customers, partners, employees and the world around us. This result is testament to that work,” said Scott W. Wine, Chief Executive Officer at CNH .

These acknowledgements demonstrate CNH's firm commitment to sustainability – in product design, community initiatives, strategic priorities and more. For more on Sustainability at CNH, visit: cnh/sustainability