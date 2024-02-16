King Of Jordan Meets Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Munich: HM King Abdullah II bin Al Husain of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan met here today with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, on the margin of the Munich Security Conference.

At the outset of the meeting, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs conveyed the Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HM King Abullah II, and continued progress and prosperity to the fraternal Jordanian people.

For his part, HM King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan entrusted HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs with his greetings and wishes of good health and happiness to HH the Amir, and further development and prosperity to the Qatari people.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

They also discussed means to bolster regional and international efforts for reaching an immediate ceasefire, and expediting unhindered entry of humanitarian assistance to all parts of the Strip in addition to a host of topics of mutual interest.