Earthquake Today: Quake Of Magnitude 4.7 Strikes Pakistan

- Live Mint) "An earthquake of magnitude 4.7 jolted Pakistan on Saturday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said to NCS, the tremors were felt at 12:57 am (IST). The NCS said that the depth of earthquake was recorded at 190 kilometers read: Earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR after 7.2 tremor hits ChinaIn a post on X, NCS stated, \"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.7, Occurred on 17-02-2024, 00:57:09 IST, Lat: 35.67 & Long: 71.90, Depth: 190 Km, Location: Pakistan.\"Also read: Earthquake today: 3.5 magnitude of quake strikes MizoramAlso read: Earthquake of magnitude 5.3 strikes eastern TurkeyNo casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.
