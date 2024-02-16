Kerala News LIVE : Wild Animal Attack: LDF,UDF Started Hartal In Wayanad

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:14 am: Three members of a family found dead in Kasaragod

Three members of a family were found dead at their residence in Kasaragod. The deceased have been identified as Suryaprakash, his mother Geetha, and his wife Lena. The initial conclusion is that after poisoning his mother and his wife, Suryaprakash took his life.



8:51 am: Forest Minister calls for emergency meeting to prevent the entry of wild animals in forest

Forest Minister AK Saseendran said that an emergency meeting will be held in Wayanad to prevent wild animals from entering the forest. A special plan will be prepared with the inclusion of district panchayat presidents. The meeting will be held within 2-3 days.

8:33 am: Kochi Metro removes campaign boards of MP Hibi Eden from metro pillars

Kochi: Kochi Metro has removed the campaign boards of Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden from the pillars of Kochi Metro after controversies. The action was taken against the complaint of CPM Leader Advocate KS Arun Kumar. Arun complained that metro pillars should not be used for political campaigning.

8:14 am: IMD issues 'Yellow Alert' in 4 districts as state grapples with soaring temperatures

The India Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating a potential rise in temperatures across four districts of the state for today (Feb 17). Kannur district is expected to experience a high of 38°C, while Kottayam district may reach 37°C. Additionally, Alappuzha and Kozhikode districts are projected to have temperatures reaching 36°C, which is notably 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above the normal range for this time of year.

8:02 am:

Wild animal attack: LDF,UDF started hartal in Wayanad

he wild elephant menace continues in Kerala as one more death was reported on Friday (Feb 16) in Wayanad, taking the toll to three in just two months. The United Democratic Front (UDF) has called for a hartal in Wayanad today following the death of Paul (50) who was injured in a wild elephant attack in Kuruva, Wayanad. LDF also called for a hartal today in Wayanad following the UDF's call.