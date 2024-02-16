(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) TORONTO, Canada – Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx have awarded a fixed-price contract of $255 million to STRABAG Inc., to design, build and finance the second underground segment of the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension, which includes a 500-metre tunnel from east of Jane Street to Mount Dennis Station.

The STRABAG team includes:



Developer: STRABAG Inc;

Design: WSP Canada Inc. and Dr. G. Sauer & Partners Corporation;

Construction: STRABAG Inc; Financial Advisor: STRABAG Inc.

The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension Advance Tunnel 2 project underwent an open, fair and competitive procurement process overseen by a third-party fairness advisor. STRABAG Inc. submitted the proposal that delivers the best value for Ontario taxpayers.

The project is being delivered through IO's public-private partnership (P3) model, which transfers appropriate risks associated with design, construction and financing of the project to the private sector.

Enabling works for the project are underway and major construction is expected to begin later in 2024.

The Eglinton Crosstown West Extension Advance Tunnel Contract 2 scope of work includes:



Design and supply of mining and tunnelling equipment;

Detailed design and construction of the launch and extraction shafts and tunnel portal east of Jane Street;

Detailed design and construction of the tunnel between the portal and Mount Dennis Station using the sequential excavation method;

Modifications at Mount Dennis Station to accommodate extended Eglinton Crosstown LRT service; and Utility work and road modifications along Eglinton Avenue West to accommodate construction activities.

Visit Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx .

The post Contract awarded for Eglinton Crosstown West Extension – Advance Tunnel 2 Project appeared first on Caribbean News Global .