KKR Leads Financing For Clarience Technologies’ Acquisition Of Safe Fleet

Clarience Technologies is a global provider of visibility and safety technologies for transportation, including vehicle lighting, audible warning systems, telematics solutions and tire monitoring and inflation systems. With the Safe Fleet acquisition, Clarience Technologies adds a comprehensive set of complementary fleet safety solutions including video and evidence management, collision prevention, violation detection and trailer temperature control, as well as cargo storage systems, fire-fighting technologies, and other solutions. The acquisition opens cross-selling opportunities to common customer segments, accelerates technology innovation and ultimately enables Clarience Technologies to deliver better value to its customers.

KKR's credit vehicles and accounts have been investors in both Safe Fleet and Clarience since 2018 and 2019, respectively.

“This transaction demonstrates how the scale and unique capabilities of our platform benefit the issuers with whom we work. Our long-standing investments in both companies allowed us to move quickly and with conviction to seamlessly deliver a scaled solution for Clarience Technologies and its sponsor, Genstar Capital,” said George Mueller, a Partner at KKR.“We look forward to supporting Clarience, Safe Fleet and Genstar teams as they capitalize on opportunities ahead.”

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life, and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at For additional information about Global Atlantic Financial Group, please visit Global Atlantic Financial Group's website at .

About Clarience Technologies:

Clarience Technologies is the global leader of visibility and safety technologies for transportation. Born from a collection of premium brands each with a long track record of innovation, its solutions include vehicle lighting, camera and vision systems, telematics and safety solutions that protect our world and our livelihoods by keeping people, assets and businesses safe, secure and productive. Its team of companies includes Truck-Lite, DAVCO, Road Ready, RIGID, Lumitec, ECCO, Code 3, Fleetilla, LED Autolamps, Pressure Systems International and Safe Fleet. For more information, visit .

