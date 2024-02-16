Argentina Loyalty Programs Market Intelligence And Future Growth Dynamics Databook, 2019-2023 And 2024-2028

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Loyalty market in Argentina is expected to grow by 11.8% on an annual basis to reach US$1.50 billion in 2024.
In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 13.3% during 2019-2023. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.2% during 2024-2028. The loyalty market in the country will increase from US$1.34 billion in 2023 to reach US$2.21 billion by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Scope
Argentina Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis
Ecommerce Spend POS Spend
Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Argentina
Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains
Loyalty Schemes Loyalty Platforms
Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type
Points programs Tier-based programs Mission-driven programs Spend-based programs Gaming programs Free perks programs Subscription programs Community programs Refer a friend program Paid programs Cashback programs
Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel
Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model
Seller Driven Payment Instrument Driven Others
Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors
Retail Financial Services Healthcare & Wellness Restaurants & Food Delivery Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Telecoms Media & Entertainment Others
Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online
Retail Financial Services Healthcare & Wellness Restaurants & Food Delivery Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Telecoms Media & Entertainment Others
Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store
Retail Financial Services Healthcare & Wellness Restaurants & Food Delivery Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Telecoms Media & Entertainment Others
Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App
Retail Financial Services Healthcare & Wellness Restaurants & Food Delivery Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines) Telecoms Media & Entertainment Others
Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail
Diversified Retailers Department Stores Specialty Stores Clothing, Footwear & Accessories Toy & Hobby Shops Supermarket and Convenience Store Home Merchandise Other
Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility
Card Based Access Digital Access
Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type
B2C Consumers B2B Consumers
Argentina Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type
Free Free + Premium Premium
Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case
Analytics and AI Driven Management Platform
Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner
In House Third Party Vendor
Argentina Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment
Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms
Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms
Custom Built Platform Off the Shelf Platform
Argentina Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour
By Age Group By Income Level By Gender
