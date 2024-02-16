Donald Trump, Adult Sons And Former Executives Ordered To Pay More Than USD450M

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global)

Donald Trump banned from serving as an officer or director of any New York company for three years

NEW YORK, USA – New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday, February 16, 2024, released the following statement after Justice Arthur F. Engoron of New York State Supreme Court ruled in her favor in her office's civil fraud case against Donald Trump. The other individual defendants, and the Trump Organization entities, ordering the defendants to pay more than $450 million in total, which represents $363.8 million in disgorgement and pre-judgment interest:

“Today, justice has been served. This is a tremendous victory for this state, this nation, and for everyone who believes that we all must play by the same rules – even former presidents.

“For years, Donald Trump engaged in massive fraud to falsely inflate his net worth and unjustly enrich himself, his family, and his organization. While he may have authored the 'Art of the Deal,' our case revealed that his business was based on the art of the steal.

“When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of honest and hardworking people. Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage to buy a home, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them. There simply cannot be different rules for different people.

“Now, Donald Trump is finally facing accountability for his lying, cheating, and staggering fraud. Because no matter how big, rich, or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law.”

The decision issued Friday February 16, 2024 by Justice Arthur F. Engoron grants the following relief:



Donald Trump and the other defendants are ordered to pay more than $450 million in total, which represents $363.8 million in disgorgement and pre-judgment interest;

Donald Trump, Allen Weisselberg, and Jeffrey McConney are each banned from serving as an officer or director of any New York company for three years;

Allen Weisselberg and Jeffrey McConney are additionally banned from serving in a financial management role in any New York company for life;

Donald Trump, Jr. and Eric Trump are banned from serving as an officer or director of any New York company for two years;

Donald Trump and his companies are banned from applying for loans from any New York bank or financial institution for three years;

A new, Independent Director of Compliance role will be created at the Trump Organization to ensure the company establishes internal protocols and meets financial reporting obligations; and The current independent, external monitor will continue to oversee the company's financial dealings and ensure this fraud cannot continue.

Following a three-year investigation, in September 2022 Attorney General James filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump, a number of Trump Organization companies, and senior executives for engaging in years of financial fraud and illegal conduct.

In September 2023, before this trial began, Justice Engoron issued a ruling granting Attorney General James' motion for partial summary judgment , finding that Donald Trump and the defendants committed fraud by falsely inflating the value of his assets.

Today's decision and order that Donald Trump and the other individual defendants also engaged in illegal conduct and that relief against the defendants is necessary to prevent further fraudulent and illegal conduct comes after 11 weeks of trial, which concluded with closing arguments last month. [...]

