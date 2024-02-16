(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Loyalty market in Egypt is expected to grow by 11.7% on an annual basis to reach US$529.5 million in 2024.

In value terms, the loyalty market in the country has recorded a CAGR of 13.0% during 2019-2023. The loyalty market in the country will continue to grow over the forecast period and is expected to record a CAGR of 10.3% during 2024-2028. The loyalty market in the country will increase from US$474.1 million in 2023 to reach US$785.0 million by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the loyalty market opportunities and risks across a range of industry categories. With over 50 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of loyalty market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Gain insights into the Egypt loyalty spend market: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the Egypt loyalty spend market, including market size, growth drivers, and trends. This information can help businesses to make informed decisions about their loyalty program strategies.

Benchmark your business against competitors: The report provides a competitive analysis of the Egypt loyalty spend market, which can help businesses to identify their strengths and weaknesses relative to their competitors. This information can help businesses to improve their loyalty program strategies and gain a competitive advantage.

Stay up-to-date on the latest trends in the loyalty spend market: The report provides an overview of the latest trends in the loyalty spend market, such as the growing popularity of mobile-based loyalty programs and the increasing awareness of the benefits of loyalty programs among consumers. This information can help businesses to stay ahead of the competition and improve their loyalty program strategies. Make informed decisions about your loyalty program: The report provides a comprehensive overview of the factors to consider when developing a loyalty program, such as the target audience, the rewards and benefits, and the marketing and communication strategy. This information can help businesses to develop a loyalty program that is effective and successful.

Egypt Retail Sector Spend Value Trend Analysis



Ecommerce Spend POS Spend

Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Value Accumulated and Value Redemption Rate of Loyalty programs in Egypt

Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Functional Domains



Loyalty Schemes Loyalty Platforms

Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Program Type



Points programs

Tier-based programs

Mission-driven programs

Spend-based programs

Gaming programs

Free perks programs

Subscription programs

Community programs

Refer a friend program

Paid programs Cashback programs

Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Channel



In-Store

Online Mobile

Egypt Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Business Model



Seller Driven

Payment Instrument Driven Others

Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Sectors



Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment Others

Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Online



Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment Others

Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by In-Store



Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment Others

Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics in Key Sectors by Mobile App



Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare & Wellness

Restaurants & Food Delivery

Travel & Hospitality (Cabs, Hotels, Airlines)

Telecoms

Media & Entertainment Others

Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Retail



Diversified Retailers

Department Stores

Specialty Stores

Clothing, Footwear & Accessories

Toy & Hobby Shops

Supermarket and Convenience Store

Home Merchandise Other

Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Accessibility



Card Based Access Digital Access

Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Consumer Type



B2C Consumers B2B Consumers

Egypt Loyalty Schemes Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Membership Type



Free

Free + Premium Premium

Egypt Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case



Analytics and AI Driven Management Platform

Egypt Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Vendor/Solution Partner



In House Third Party Vendor

Egypt Loyalty Platform Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Deployment



Cloud On-Premise

Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Loyalty Platforms



Software Services

Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Software Use Case Platforms



Custom Built Platform Off the Shelf Platform



Egypt Loyalty Spend Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour



By Age Group

By Income Level By Gender

