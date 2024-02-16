Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Business Report 2024: BNPL Payments Are Expected To Grow By 17.2% To Reach $3.29 Billion This Year - Forecasts To 2029

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

BNPL payments in the country are expected to grow by 17.2% on an annual basis to reach US$3.29 billion in 2024.

The medium to long-term growth story of the BNPL industry in the country remains strong. BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 11.2% during 2024-2029. The BNPL gross merchandise value in the country will increase from US$2.80 billion in 2023 to reach US$5.59 billion by 2029.

The BNPL payment industry in Nigeria has recorded strong growth over the last four quarters, supported by increased e-commerce penetration. This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) industry, covering market opportunities and risks across a range of retail categories. With over 75 KPIs at the country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of BNPL market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

It breaks down market opportunities by type of business model, sales channels (offline and online), and distribution models. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spending dynamics. KPIs in both value and volume terms help in getting an in-depth understanding of end market dynamics.

Scope

Nigeria BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern, 2020-2029



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Revenue Analysis, 2020-2029



Buy Now Pay Later Revenues

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Merchant Commission

Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Missed Payment Fee Revenue Buy Now Pay Later Revenue by Pay Now & Other Income

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs & Statistics, 2020-2029



Buy Now Pay Later Active Consumer Base Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt

Nigeria BNPL by Purpose, 2020-2029



Convenience - Short Term Loans Credit - Long Term Loans

Nigeria BNPL by Business Model, 2020-2029



Two-Party (BNPL offered by retailers) Three-Party BNPL Offering

Nigeria BNPL by Merchant Ecosystem, 2020-2029



Open Loop System Closed Loop System

Nigeria BNPL by Distribution Model Analysis, 2020-2029



Standalone

Banks & Payment Service Providers Marketplaces

Nigeria BNPL Analysis by Channel, 2020-2029



Online Channel POS Channel

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Travel: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Media and Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Services: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast, 2020-2029



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Others: Market Size and Forecast



Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour



Sales Uplift by Product Category

Share by Age Group

Share by Income

Share by Gender

Adoption Rationale Average Monthly Expense segments

