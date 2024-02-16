Adam Bold Issues Answer To A3 Partner Lawsuit Calling It Unfounded And Smokescreen For Partners' Transgressions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

It noted that Cho and Attermann's actions were“rife with hypocrisy and manipulation."

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Adam Bold issued an answer in response to a lawsuit filed by his partners at A3 artists agency, calling the accusations“unfounded” and“baseless” and a“smokescreen for the plaintiffs' own transgressions.” The answer was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on February 15, 2024 (Robert Attermann, Brian Cho, et. vs. Adam Bold, et. al, Case No29842) by Los Angeles law firm Parker Shaffie, LLP .In the answer, it says that A3 partners Brian Cho and Robert Attermann engaged in a conspiracy to make themselves millionaires out of Bold's previously accumulated wealth instead of creating value through their own endeavors.The answer claims Cho and Attermann took part in a calculated betrayal of trust, far from honoring their commitments, but instead embarked on a spree of financial exploitation, draining Bold's resources and using A3 as a conduit while steering the company toward ruin with their“ineptitude and regressive attitudes.”It noted that Cho and Attermann's actions were“rife with hypocrisy and manipulation,” and culminated in a baseless lawsuit, in“a desperate attempt to extract further funds from Bold's coffers under the guise of legal recourse.” Instead, it says their actions have not only squandered Bold's investment but have inflicted irreparable harm on the agency, its innocent employees, and its stakeholders.About Parker Shaffie, LLPParker Shaffie has been representing international, national and local clients for almost three decades. The firm is widely known for its professional liability, insurance dispute, and legal ethics work. Parker Shaffie also provides litigation and business advice to small, medium and large businesses, as well as to Fortune 500 companies, other lawyers and law firms, family groups, individuals and principal stakeholders in California. For more information, call 213-622-4441, email ... or visit .

Shawn Shaffie

Parker Shaffie, LLP

+1 213-622-4441 ext. 333

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn