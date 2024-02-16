Stand With Ukraine Through Film Launches National Education Effort

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Colleges and Universities Across the U.S. Screen 2014 Ukrainian Film“The Guide” To Deepen Students' and Community Members' Understanding of Ongoing War

SALEM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stand With Ukraine Through Film has launched a national education effort involving colleges and universities. The project is arranging screenings of the 2014 Ukrainian film "The Guide" on campuses in the U.S. to help students and others understand Ukraine's decades-long effort to resist Russian invasion. The announcement comes with the 2-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion approaching.“This is a new and important phase of Stand With Ukraine Through Film,” said Marshall Strauss, the Project Organizer and Owner of Cinema Salem in Salem, Massachusetts, where "The Guide" had its international premiere in March 2022.“About 700 cinemas in the U.S. and other countries followed our lead and played this important film in 2022 and 2023. All ticket revenue and donations were used to support education and humanitarian relief. In the U.S. alone, this exceeded $125,000,” Strauss noted."The Guide" is a two-hour dramatic film by acclaimed Ukrainian Director Oles Sanin. Set against the Soviet Union's genocidal policies that led to the death of millions of Ukrainians in the 1930s, it was selected as the Ukrainian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 87th Academy Awards.“Despite the film's historical setting, it feels quite current,” said Lisa Vucelich, the project's Communications Director.“We are delighted that faculty, students and others on campuses throughout the nation see this film as an important educational tool.” Vucelich also noted that in addition to arranging screenings in cinemas and on campuses, Stand With Ukraine Through Film arranged for "The Guide" to play on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. in June 2022.Below is a partial list of recent and upcoming campus screenings, with more being planned for the summer and fall semesters. Many of the campus events will have speakers on-site and virtual Q&A sessions with project leaders.The film will also be shown again at Cinema Salem on February 24, 2024 for the 2-year anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion..Arizona State University.Carnegie Mellon University.College of Wooster.George Washington University.Gustavus Adolphus College.Kent State University.Miami University.Ohio State University.University of Florida.University of Kansas.University of Pittsburgh.University of Texas at Austin.Wellesley College.West Virginia University“We expect this list to grow fast,” noted Vucelich.“Discussions are underway with numerous other educational institutions,” she added.The project's website provides background on the numerous film industry companies that have assisted with this effort. It also lists many of the groups that have received grants from the funds raised through ticket sales and donations, including José Andrés' World Central Kitchen, the International Organization on Migration, Plast, Ukrainian Studies Fund and others.For further information on the project and for schools interested in joining the effort, visit . Donations are also accepted on the website and are tax deductible.Sanin's Introduction:Trailer:About Stand With Ukraine Through Film:The Stand With Ukraine Through Film project originated at Cinema Salem in Salem, Massachusetts. "The Guide" has been shown in over 700 locations worldwide and has raised over $125,000 to support Ukraine through education and humanitarian relief efforts.

