Briskman Briskman & Greenberg Illinois Attorney, Paul Greenberg, Cautions Community After Another Year Of Fatal Car Accident Increases

As fatal car accidents continue to rise, Chicago car accident attorney, Paul Greenberg of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg cautions motorists and pedestrians to exercise caution at all times.

Paul Greenberg, Managing Member of Briskman Briskman & Greenberg expressed his concern about the escalating figures and the safety of residents. He emphasized that the firm's duty extends beyond courtroom walls, and into community safety education. "We are not just lawyers," Greenberg said, "but advocates for the well-being of our community. The rising trend in fatal car accidents in Chicago and statewide is very alarming."

The IDOT report shows a disturbing upward trend in fatal car accidents across Illinois, marking another year of tragic increases. The number of fatal accidents in Illinois increased from 1,147 to 1,169. These fatal car accidents claimed the lives of 1,269 people.

Paul Greenberg, a Chicago car accident attorney with decades of experience said, "The number of fatalities between 2019 and 2023 has increased in nearly every category. Just four years ago, 12 bicyclists lost their lives in Illinois last year, the IDOT reported over 40 fatal bike accident victims."

With a 230% increase in bike accidents and increases in fatal truck, motorcycle, and pedestrian accidents, it's clear that Chicago roads have only become more dangerous in the years following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Briskman Briskman & Greenberg is at the forefront of personal injury law and is deeply invested in the communities they serve. Their team of attorneys is intent on not only securing justice for victims of personal injury but also in fostering a culture of safety awareness.

The attorneys at Briskman Briskman & Greenberg have successfully represented individuals and families who have been injured or lost loved ones as the result of someone's carelessness or a workplace accident.

