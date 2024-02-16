Ukraine Needs Another $9.5B For Priority Recovery Needs Finance Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine needs another $9.5 billion to finance priority recovery needs, according to the Ministry of Finance.

“The rapid recovery needs amount to USD 15 billion, of which USD 5.5 billion has already been covered by the State Budget and donor support. Thus, Ukraine needs another USD 9.5 billion to finance priority recovery needs,” the ministry's press service reported following presentation of the Third Rapid Assessment of Damage and Recovery Needs of Ukraine (RDNA3).

As reported, on February 15, the Government of Ukraine, the World Bank Group, the European Commission and the United Nations presented the Third Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA3).

The RDNA3 covers damages incurred over a nearly two-year period from Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, to December 31, 2023. The report assesses the country's short-, medium-, and long-term reconstruction and recovery needs.

Thus, as of December 31, 2023, Ukraine's reconstruction and recovery needs over the next decade will amount to nearly $486 billion. Direct losses amount to nearly $152 billion.