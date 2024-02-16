Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter And 2023 Earnings

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA ) reported fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings, demonstrating resilience during a year buffeted by rising interest rates on deposit accounts.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $3.8 million and $18.2 million for the year ended December

31, 2023.

Earnings per common share were $0.51 in the fourth quarter and $2.42 for the year.

Among the 2023 highlights:



Gross loans increased more than $85 million, or 7%.

Isabella Wealth assets grew 25% to $641 million, leading to an increase in wealth management fees of $552,000, or 18%, over 2022.

Interest income increased $13.8 million, or 21%, over 2022, offset by an increase in interest expense of $16.4 million. Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $1.12 per share in 2023, with an annualized dividend yield of 5.21%.

"Our 2023 financial results demonstrate

Isabella Bank's ability to come out of a tough year still delivering strong results for shareholders," said Jerome E. Schwind, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our liquidity and capital ratios remain strong and we delivered results against our strategic plan based on our strength in the marketplace.

"We continued to grow our footprint - including adding our eighth mid-Michigan county - and customers continued to turn to Isabella Bank, driving our growth in loans and our wealth management business," he added.

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.8 million, a decrease of $2.5 million compared to the same period in 2022.

For the year ended December

31, 2023, net income was $18.2 million, compared to $22.2 million in 2022.

The declines were driven by a rise in interest expense resulting largely from increased interest rates on deposit accounts.

Net interest income, fourth quarter 2023 : Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2023 declined $2.7 million, or 16%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Interest income increased $3.1 million, or 17.5%, driven by core loan growth, while continued interest rate pressure was the primary cause of a $5.8 million increase in interest expense over the same period in 2022.

Net interest income, year-end 2023:

Net interest income for the year ended December

31, 2023 decreased $2.5 million, or 4.2%, compared to 2022.

Rising interest rates and growth in core loans led to a $13.8 million, or 21%, increase in gross interest income during 2023, compared to 2022.

At the same time, rising interest rates on deposits and an increase in borrowings led to a $16.4 million increase in interest expense for 2023, compared to 2022.

Noninterest income and expenses, fourth quarter 2023: Noninterest income increased $244,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by wealth management fees and ATM and debit card income.

Noninterest expenses for the quarter were essentially unchanged in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income and expenses, year-end 2023: Noninterest income for the year ended December

31, 2023 increased $161,000 compared to 2022.

The increase was driven by wealth management fees and ATM and debit card fee income, offset by a decrease in mortgage servicing rights and gain on sale of loans, as residential mortgages sold to the secondary market declined.

Noninterest expense increased $2.5 million compared to 2022, primarily the result of increased compensation, equipment expense, other losses, and FDIC insurance premiums.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.85% and 3.05% for the fourth quarter and year ended December

31, 2023, respectively, compared to 3.43% and 3.18% for the same periods in 2022.

To maintain a competitive edge in the rising interest rate environment, rates on several deposit products began to increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 and continued throughout 2023.

Over the last year, the level of borrowings increased to fund loan growth.

These factors have negatively impacted the net yield on interest earning assets slowing its rate of growth.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2.06 billion and assets under management were $2.95 billion as of December

31, 2023.

Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $249 million as well as $641 million in investment and trust assets managed by our wealth business.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of

December

31, 2023 totaled $1.35 billion, growing $85.3 million since December

31, 2022.

Credit quality remained strong, as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans which were 0.37% of gross loans as of December

31, 2023.

Deposits: Deposits were $1.72 billion as of December

31, 2023, declining $20.6 million, or 1.2%, since December

31, 2022.

A decline in demand deposits

was driven by contraction in money supply as the Federal Reserve Bank pulled money out of the banking system.

Capital:

The Bank continues to be c onsidered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements.

As of December

31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.71%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.48% and Total Capital Ratio was 13.42%, compared to minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized of 5.0%, 8.0% and 10.0%, respectively.

Dividend: The Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total cash dividends paid for the year ended December

31, 2023 totaled $1.12, a 2.75% increase over dividends paid in 2022.

Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.50 as of December

29, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.21%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA ) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years.

The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at . Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system ( ) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. ( ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at .