Isabella Bank Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter And 2023 Earnings


2/16/2024 7:30:49 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Continued growth in loans, Isabella Wealth; outpaced by continued interest rate pressure

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Bank Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCQX: ISBA ) reported fourth quarter and year-end 2023 earnings, demonstrating resilience during a year buffeted by rising interest rates on deposit accounts.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $3.8 million and $18.2 million for the year ended December
31, 2023.
Earnings per common share were $0.51 in the fourth quarter and $2.42 for the year.

Among the 2023 highlights:

  • Gross loans increased more than $85 million, or 7%.
  • Isabella Wealth assets grew 25% to $641 million, leading to an increase in wealth management fees of $552,000, or 18%, over 2022.
  • Interest income increased $13.8 million, or 21%, over 2022, offset by an increase in interest expense of $16.4 million.
  • Shareholders earned a cash dividend of $1.12 per share in 2023, with an annualized dividend yield of 5.21%.

"Our 2023 financial results demonstrate
Isabella Bank's ability to come out of a tough year still delivering strong results for shareholders," said Jerome E. Schwind, President and Chief Executive Officer.
"Our liquidity and capital ratios remain strong and we delivered results against our strategic plan based on our strength in the marketplace.

"We continued to grow our footprint - including adding our eighth mid-Michigan county - and customers continued to turn to Isabella Bank, driving our growth in loans and our wealth management business," he added.

Operating Results

Net income: Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.8 million, a decrease of $2.5 million compared to the same period in 2022.
For the year ended December
31, 2023, net income was $18.2 million, compared to $22.2 million in 2022.
The declines were driven by a rise in interest expense resulting largely from increased interest rates on deposit accounts.

Net interest income, fourth quarter 2023 : Net interest income for the fourth quarter 2023 declined $2.7 million, or 16%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.
Interest income increased $3.1 million, or 17.5%, driven by core loan growth, while continued interest rate pressure was the primary cause of a $5.8 million increase in interest expense over the same period in 2022.

Net interest income, year-end 2023:
Net interest income for the year ended December
31, 2023 decreased $2.5 million, or 4.2%, compared to 2022.
Rising interest rates and growth in core loans led to a $13.8 million, or 21%, increase in gross interest income during 2023, compared to 2022.
At the same time, rising interest rates on deposits and an increase in borrowings led to a $16.4 million increase in interest expense for 2023, compared to 2022.

Noninterest income and expenses, fourth quarter 2023: Noninterest income increased $244,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, primarily driven by wealth management fees and ATM and debit card income.
Noninterest expenses for the quarter were essentially unchanged in comparison to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Noninterest income and expenses, year-end 2023: Noninterest income for the year ended December
31, 2023 increased $161,000 compared to 2022.
The increase was driven by wealth management fees and ATM and debit card fee income, offset by a decrease in mortgage servicing rights and gain on sale of loans, as residential mortgages sold to the secondary market declined.
Noninterest expense increased $2.5 million compared to 2022, primarily the result of increased compensation, equipment expense, other losses, and FDIC insurance premiums.

Net yield on interest earning assets: The Corporation's fully taxable equivalent net yield on interest earning assets was 2.85% and 3.05% for the fourth quarter and year ended December
31, 2023, respectively, compared to 3.43% and 3.18% for the same periods in 2022.
To maintain a competitive edge in the rising interest rate environment, rates on several deposit products began to increase in the fourth quarter of 2022 and continued throughout 2023.
Over the last year, the level of borrowings increased to fund loan growth.
These factors have negatively impacted the net yield on interest earning assets slowing its rate of growth.

Balance Sheet

Assets: Total assets were $2.06 billion and assets under management were $2.95 billion as of December
31, 2023.
Managed assets included loans sold and serviced of $249 million as well as $641 million in investment and trust assets managed by our wealth business.

Loans: Loans outstanding as of
December
31, 2023 totaled $1.35 billion, growing $85.3 million since December
31, 2022.
Credit quality remained strong, as evidenced by total past due and nonaccrual loans which were 0.37% of gross loans as of December
31, 2023.

Deposits: Deposits were $1.72 billion as of December
31, 2023, declining $20.6 million, or 1.2%, since December
31, 2022.
A decline in demand deposits
was driven by contraction in money supply as the Federal Reserve Bank pulled money out of the banking system.

Capital:
The Bank continues to be c onsidered a "well-capitalized" institution, as its capital ratios exceeded the minimum designated requirements.
As of December
31, 2023, the Bank's Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.71%, Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.48% and Total Capital Ratio was 13.42%, compared to minimum requirements to be considered well capitalized of 5.0%, 8.0% and 10.0%, respectively.

Dividend: The Corporation paid a $0.28 per common share cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023. Total cash dividends paid for the year ended December
31, 2023 totaled $1.12, a 2.75% increase over dividends paid in 2022.
Based on the Corporation's closing stock price of $21.50 as of December
29, 2023, the annualized cash dividend yield was 5.21%.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA ) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years.
The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at . Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system ( ) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. ( ).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. To the extent that the foregoing information refers to matters that may occur in the future, please be aware that such forward-looking statements may differ materially from the actual results. Additional information concerning some of the factors that could cause materially different results is included in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Forward Looking Statements" set forth in Isabella Bank Corporation's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission's Public Reference facilities and from its website at .

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31
2023

December 31
2022

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents


Cash and demand deposits due from banks

$


25,628

$


27,420

Fed Funds sold and interest bearing balances due from banks

8,044

11,504

Total cash and cash equivalents

33,672


38,924

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

528,148

580,481

Mortgage loans available-for-sale

-

379

Loans

1,349,463

1,264,173

Less allowance for credit losses

13,108

9,850

Net loans

1,336,355


1,254,323

Premises and equipment

27,639

25,553

Corporate owned life insurance policies

33,892

32,988

Equity securities without readily determinable fair values

15,848

15,746

Goodwill and other intangible assets

48,284

48,287

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

35,130

33,586

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,058,968


$

2,030,267

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Deposits


Noninterest bearing

$

428,505

$

494,346

Interest bearing demand deposits

320,737

372,155

Certificates of deposit under $250 and other savings

857,768

810,642

Certificates of deposit over $250

116,685

67,132

Total deposits

1,723,695


1,744,275

Borrowed funds


Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

46,801

57,771

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

40,000

-

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,335

29,245

Total borrowed funds

116,136


87,016

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

16,735

12,766

Total liabilities

1,856,566


1,844,057

Shareholders' equity


Common stock - no par value 15,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding
7,485,889 shares (including 150,581 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2023 and
7,559,421 shares (including 154,879 shares held in the Rabbi Trust) in 2022

127,323

128,651

Shares to be issued for deferred compensation obligations

3,693

5,005

Retained earnings

97,282

89,748

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(25,896)

(37,194)

Total shareholders' equity

202,402


186,210

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,058,968


$

2,030,267

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Three Months Ended


December 31

Year Ended

December 31

2023

2022

2023

2022

Interest income








Loans, including fees

$


17,580

$


14,163

$


65,670

$


53,283

Available-for-sale securities






Taxable

2,303

2,512

9,514

8,363

Nontaxable

623

718

2,642

2,808

Federal funds sold and other

550

522

1,805

1,344

Total interest income

21,056


17,915


79,631


65,798

Interest expense








Deposits

6,399

1,323

18,352

4,021

Borrowings






Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

357

53

961

79

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

422

-

1,309

152

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

266

267

1,065

1,065

Total interest expense

7,444


1,643


21,687


5,317

Net interest income

13,612


16,272


57,944


60,481

Provision for credit losses

684

(57)

629

483

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

12,928


16,329


57,315


59,998

Noninterest income








Service charges and fees

2,212

2,115

8,297

8,730

Wealth management fees

932

788

3,557

3,005

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

239

229

920

884

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

85

63

317

631

Other

48

77

736

416

Total noninterest income

3,516


3,272


13,827


13,666

Noninterest expenses








Compensation and benefits

6,116

6,407

25,905

24,887

Furniture and equipment

1,697

1,624

6,519

6,006

Occupancy

857

878

3,778

3,691

Other

3,245

3,013

13,108

12,236

Total noninterest expenses

11,915


11,922


49,310


46,820

Income before federal income tax expense

4,529


7,679


21,832


26,844

Federal income tax expense

726

1,357

3,665

4,606

NET INCOME

$



3,803


$



6,322


$


18,167


$


22,238

Earnings per common share








Basic

$



0.51


$



0.84


$



2.42


$



2.95

Diluted

$



0.51


$



0.83


$



2.40


$



2.91

Cash dividends per common share

$



0.28


$



0.28


$



1.12


$



1.09


AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST RATE, AND NET INTEREST INCOME (UNAUDITED)
 (Dollars in thousands)

The following schedules present the daily average amount outstanding for each major category of interest earning assets, non-earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, and noninterest bearing liabilities. These schedules also present an analysis of interest income and interest expense for the periods indicated. All interest income is reported on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis using a federal income tax rate of 21%. Loans in nonaccrual status, for the purpose of the following computations, are included in the average loan balances. Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) restricted equity holdings are included in other interest earning assets.

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans (1)

$
1,340,271

$

17,580

5.25
%

$
1,244,972

$

14,163

4.55
%

Taxable investment securities

473,660

2,274

1.92
%

520,139

2,499

1.92
%

Nontaxable investment securities

90,408

899

3.98
%

107,508

999

3.72
%

Fed funds sold

13

-

5.76
%

14

-

4.00
%

Other

39,585

549

5.55
%

56,142

522

3.72
%

Total earning assets

1,943,937

21,302

4.38
%

1,928,775

18,183

3.77
%

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for credit losses

(12,780)




(9,792)



Cash and demand deposits due from banks

23,244




24,312



Premises and equipment

27,444




25,382



Accrued income and other assets

71,592




63,553



Total assets

$
2,053,437




$
2,032,230















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$

317,996

$



504

0.63
%

$

358,809

$



104

0.12
%

Savings deposits

634,539

2,819

1.78
%

635,771

535

0.34
%

Time deposits

338,852

3,076

3.63
%

254,604

684

1.07
%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

50,049

357

2.85
%

55,478

53

0.38
%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

29,674

422

5.69
%

-

-

-
%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,320

266

3.63
%

29,233

267

3.65
%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,400,430

7,444

2.13
%

1,333,895

1,643

0.49
%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

446,747




504,791



Other

17,302




13,103



Shareholders' equity

188,958




180,441



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
2,053,437




$
2,032,230



Net interest income (FTE)

$

13,858




$

16,540

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)





2.85
%






3.43
%


(1)
Includes loans and mortgage loans available-for-sale

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

Average

Balance

Tax

Equivalent

Interest

Average

Yield /

Rate

INTEREST EARNING ASSETS










Loans (1)

$
1,308,891

$

65,670

5.02
%

$
1,249,634

$

53,283

4.26
%

Taxable investment securities

485,718

9,399

1.94
%

477,159

8,294

1.74
%

Nontaxable investment securities

96,845

3,780

3.90
%

107,158

3,933

3.67
%

Fed funds sold

12

1

5.04
%

10

-

2.42
%

Other

41,965

1,804

4.30
%

99,301

1,344

1.35
%

Total earning assets

1,933,431

80,654

4.17
%

1,933,262

66,854

3.46
%

NONEARNING ASSETS










Allowance for credit losses

(12,784)




(9,477)



Cash and demand deposits due from banks

24,592




24,708



Premises and equipment

26,589




24,648



Accrued income and other assets

74,319




81,823



Total assets

$
2,046,147




$
2,054,964















INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Interest bearing demand deposits

$

346,875

$


1,086

0.31
%

$

374,623

$



274

0.07
%

Savings deposits

626,027

8,290

1.32
%

630,574

1,135

0.18
%

Time deposits

308,699

8,976

2.91
%

270,296

2,612

0.97
%

Federal funds purchased and repurchase agreements

43,061

961

2.23
%

49,974

79

0.16
%

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

23,699

1,309

5.52
%

7,863

152

1.93
%

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,287

1,065

3.64
%

29,200

1,065

3.65
%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,377,648

21,687

1.57
%

1,362,530

5,317

0.39
%

NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES










Demand deposits

461,689




482,781



Other

16,043




14,695



Shareholders' equity

190,767




194,958



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$
2,046,147




$
2,054,964



Net interest income (FTE)

$

58,967




$

61,537

Net yield on interest earning assets (FTE)





3.05
%






3.18
%


(1)
Includes loans and mortgage loans available-for-sale

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)


Year Ended

December 31
2023

December 31
2022

December 31
2021

PER SHARE






Basic earnings

$


2.42

$


2.95

$


2.48

Diluted earnings

$


2.40

$


2.91

$


2.45

Dividends

$


1.12

$


1.09

$


1.08

Tangible book value

$


20.59

$


18.25

$


21.61

Quoted market value




High

$


26.00

$


26.25

$


29.00

Low

$


19.13

$


21.00

$


19.45

Close (1)

$


21.50

$


23.50

$


25.50

Common shares outstanding (1)

7,485,889

7,559,421

7,532,641

Average number of common shares outstanding

7,511,591

7,549,878

7,853,398

Average number of diluted common shares outstanding

7,575,492

7,647,612

7,965,961

PERFORMANCE RATIOS






Return on average total assets

0.89
%

1.08
%

0.96
%

Return on average shareholders' equity

9.52
%

11.41
%

8.83
%

Return on average tangible shareholders' equity

12.75
%

15.17
%

11.31
%

Net interest margin yield (FTE)

3.05
%

3.18
%

2.87
%

ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (1)






Loans sold with servicing retained

$

248,756

$

264,206

$

278,844

Assets managed by Isabella Wealth

$

641,027

$

513,918

$

516,243

Total assets under management

$
2,948,751

$
2,808,391

$
2,827,245

ASSET QUALITY (1)






Nonaccrual loans

$


982

$


457

$


1,245

Foreclosed assets

$


406

$


439

$


211

Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$


115

$
(264)

$


123

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

0.08
%

0.04
%

0.10
%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

0.07
%

0.05
%

0.08
%

Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

0.97
%

0.78
%

0.70
%

CAPITAL RATIOS (1)






Shareholders' equity to assets

9.83
%

9.17
%

10.39
%

Tier 1 leverage

8.76
%

8.61
%

7.97
%

Common equity tier 1 capital

12.54
%

12.91
%

12.07
%

Tier 1 risk-based capital

12.54
%

12.91
%

12.07
%

Total risk-based capital

15.52
%

15.79
%

14.94
%

(1)
At end of period

SUPPLEMENTAL BALANCE SHEET DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


December 31
2023

September 30
2023

June 30
2023

March 31
2023

December 31
2022

Commercial and industrial

$

209,738

$

195,814

$

194,914

$

189,185

$

178,428

Commercial real estate

564,244

566,639

564,254

566,410

566,012

Advances to mortgage brokers

18,541

24,807

39,099

-

-

Agricultural

99,994

99,233

96,689

94,760

104,985

Residential real estate

356,418

348,196

343,474

336,186

336,694

Consumer

100,528

99,985

95,972

84,110

78,054

Gross loans

$

1,349,463


$

1,334,674


$

1,334,402


$

1,270,651


$

1,264,173



December 31
2023

September 30
2023

June 30
2023

March 31
2023

December 31
2022

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$

428,505

$

445,043

$

458,845

$

478,829

$

494,346

Interest bearing demand deposits

320,737

363,558

335,922

383,602

372,155

Savings deposits

628,079

628,795

606,644

662,495

625,734

Certificates of deposit

346,125

331,829

313,288

288,103

251,541

Internet certificates of deposit

249

249

249

499

499

Total deposits

$

1,723,695


$

1,769,474


$

1,714,948


$

1,813,528


$

1,744,275



December 31
2023

September 30
2023

June 30
2023

March 31
2023

December 31
2022

U.S. Treasury

$

214,801

$

209,182

$

209,353

$

212,086

$

208,701

States and political subdivisions

92,876

89,773

95,242

108,719

117,512

Auction rate money market preferred

2,931

2,570

2,637

2,716

2,342

Mortgage-backed securities

32,815

32,923

35,532

37,797

39,070

Collateralized mortgage obligations

177,775

175,630

180,996

200,252

205,728

Corporate

6,950

6,819

6,737

7,080

7,128

Available-for-sale securities, at fair value

$

528,148


$

516,897


$

530,497


$

568,650


$

580,481



December 31
2023

September 30
2023

June 30
2023

March 31
2023

December 31
2022

Securities sold under agreements to
repurchase without stated maturity dates

$


46,801

$


52,330

$


37,102

$


31,995

$


57,771

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

40,000

65,000

55,000

-

-

Subordinated debt, net of unamortized issuance costs

29,335

29,312

29,290

29,267

29,245

Total borrowed funds

$

116,136


$

146,642


$

121,392


$


61,262


$


87,016

SUPPLEMENTAL STATEMENTS OF INCOME DATA (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)


Three Months Ended
December 31

Year Ended
December 31

2023

2022

2023

2022

Service charges and fees






ATM and debit card fees

$



1,397

$



1,267

$



5,051

$



4,774

Service charges and fees on deposit accounts

616

653

2,413

2,566

Freddie Mac servicing fee

155

163

630

669

Net mortgage servicing rights income (loss)

(40)

(42)

(137)

435

Other fees for customer services

84

74

340

286

Total service charges and fees

2,212

2,115

8,297

8,730

Wealth management fees

932

788

3,557

3,005

Earnings on corporate owned life insurance policies

239

229

920

884

Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

85

63

317

631

Other

48

77

736

416

Total noninterest income

$



3,516


$



3,272


$


13,827


$


13,666



Three Months Ended
December 31

Year Ended
December 31

2023

2022

2023

2022

Compensation and benefits

$



6,116

$



6,407

$


25,905

$


24,887

Furniture and equipment

1,697

1,624

6,519

6,006

Occupancy

857

878

3,778

3,691

Other






Audit, consulting, and legal fees

576

609

2,340

2,358

ATM and debit card fees

487

424

1,767

1,909

Marketing costs

276

244

1,159

1,056

Memberships and subscriptions

313

222

1,042

876

Loan underwriting fees

290

364

927

1,004

FDIC insurance premiums

233

143

922

537

Donations and community relations

223

258

915

923

Other losses

101

137

871

546

Director fees

183

192

764

790

All other

563

420

2,401

2,237

Total other noninterest expenses

3,245

3,013

13,108

12,236

Total noninterest expenses

$


11,915


$


11,922


$


49,310


$


46,820

SOURCE Isabella Bank Corporation

MENAFN16022024003732001241ID1107863022

