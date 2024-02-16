Seeds Market Set To Grow By USD 27.60 Billion Between 2022-2027 Driven By Rising Biofuel Demand- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The seeds market is to grow by USD 27.60 billion from 2022

to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 6.73% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for biofuels is a key factor driving market growth. Energy crops like wheat, soybeans, maize, rapeseed, and sugarcane are sources of biofuels. In order to decrease the worldwide consumption of fossil fuels and minimize pollution, the use of biofuels has rapidly increased in recent years. Furthermore, conventional fuel use is declining while consumption of alternative fuels is rising in wealthy countries. As a result, the demand for seeds required to produce biofuels is expected to rise. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021)

and forecast period (2023-2027).

Download a Free Sample Report in minutes! Continue Reading



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Seeds Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 165 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.73% Growth 2023-2027 USD 27,603.76 million Structure Fragmented YoY growth

2022-2023(%) 6.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, France, and Brazil

The rise in seed prices is a major challenge restricting growth.



The analysis includes product (conventional seeds and GM

seeds), type (grain seeds and oil seeds, fruits and vegetable seeds, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The growth by the conventional seeds segment will be significant during the forecast period. These are not hybridized as compared to GM seeds. As a result, some nations put a partial ban on the importation of cereals made from GM seeds. The growing interest in organic farming is driving up demand. Natural breeding techniques are often used to produce conventional seeds. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View a Free Sample Report

Companies Mentioned



Adaptive Seeds LLC

Baker Creek Heirloom Seeds

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva Inc.

East West Seed Group

Florimond Desprez Co.

Fruition Seeds LLC

Groupe Limagrain Holding

Harris Seeds

JK Agri Genetics Ltd.

KWS SAAT SE and Co. KGaA

LIDEA France

Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel BV

Royal Barenbrug Group

Sakata Seed Corp.

Seed Needs LLC

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

Takii and Co. Ltd. UPL Ltd.

Company Offering

BASF SE -

The company offers FiberMax Cotton seed, InVigor Canola seed, and Stoneville Cotton seed.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The Seed Market experiences diverse trends globally, with the United States and Italy playing significant roles. Grains & cereals like corn and soybean dominate in the U.S., while Italy focuses on Roots & Bulbs such as cucumber and salad. Biotech crops are increasingly popular, catering to modern agricultural needs. Moreover, peas serve as vital feed for dairy farmers, ensuring quality production. These trends reflect evolving agricultural practices and consumer demands. As the seed industry evolves, stakeholders must adapt to emerging trends to stay competitive. Understanding dynamics is crucial for seed producers and distributors to meet the demands of farmers and consumers alike, driving innovation and sustainability in the agricultural sector.

Hybrids and breeding technology play pivotal roles in catering to the diverse needs of organic growers and conventional varieties. These advancements address productivity, adaptability, and resistance to biotic and abiotic stresses, ensuring robust yields under varying climatic conditions. DNA and plant cells are utilized in innovative plant breeding techniques, fostering the development of seeds tailored for specific agricultural purposes, including animal feed, food, and biofuel industries. With a focus on enhancing crop traits, such as yield and nutritional content, the industry continuously evolves to meet the demands of modern agriculture. As technology advances, the industry remains at the forefront of driving efficiency and sustainability in global food production.

Related Reports

The

Caraway Seeds Market size is projected to increase by

USD 785.09 million

and the size

is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of

7.01%

between 2022 and 2027.

The

Global Garden

Seeds

Market

size is projected to increase by

USD 938.64 million

and the size

is estimated to grow at a

CAGR of

4.59%

between 2022 and 2027.



ToC:

Executive Summary

Landscape

Sizing

Historic Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Segmentation by Product

Segmentation by

Type

Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers,

Challenges, &

Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio