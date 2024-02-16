King Discusses Gaza Developments With Pms Of Qatar, Ireland, Denmark, And NATO Chief In Munich

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Munich, Feb. 16 (Petra)-- His Majesty King Abdullah II on Friday met Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and stressed the need to end the war on Gaza.At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference, His Majesty called for a lasting truce that leads to a ceasefire in Gaza, commending Qatar's diplomatic and humanitarian efforts in support of the Palestinians.The King stressed the need to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of sufficient aid to Gaza, noting the importance of Arab coordination to mitigate the difficult situation in the Strip.His Majesty called for creating a political horizon that leads to a comprehensive, just, and lasting settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.Discussions also covered the deep-rooted ties between the two countries and the importance of bolstering them across all sectors, in service of mutual interests.Also on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the King held meetings with Ireland Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.Discussions covered Jordan's ties with these countries and NATO, as well as the ongoing war on Gaza, with His Majesty urging the international community to step up efforts to impose a ceasefire and prevent the escalation of the conflict and its spillover into the region.The King also called for protecting civilians and ensuring the unhindered delivery of aid, stressing the importance of maintaining support for UNRWA, which is a lifeline for 2 million Palestinians facing starvation and provides vital services for Palestinian refugees elsewhere in the region.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador to Germany Yousef Bataineh attended the meetings.