               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

US Court Finds Trump Guilty In Fraud Case


2/16/2024 7:10:02 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. A New York court found former US President Donald Trump guilty in a civil case related to fraudulent valuation of Trump Organization assets, Trend reports.

According to the information, Trump is required to pay about $355 million in compensation.

In addition, Trump will be prohibited from serving as an officer or director of any corporation in New York for a period of three years.

It is reported that the former US president is likely to appeal the decision.

MENAFN16022024000187011040ID1107862945

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search