US Court Finds Trump Guilty In Fraud Case

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. A New York court found former US President Donald Trump guilty in a civil case related to fraudulent valuation of Trump Organization assets, Trend reports.

According to the information, Trump is required to pay about $355 million in compensation.

In addition, Trump will be prohibited from serving as an officer or director of any corporation in New York for a period of three years.

It is reported that the former US president is likely to appeal the decision.