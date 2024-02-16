US Court Finds Trump Guilty In Fraud Case

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 17. A New York court
found former US President Donald Trump guilty in a civil case
related to fraudulent valuation of Trump Organization assets,
Trend reports.
According to the information, Trump is required to pay about
$355 million in compensation.
In addition, Trump will be prohibited from serving as an officer
or director of any corporation in New York for a period of three
years.
It is reported that the former US president is likely to appeal
the decision.
