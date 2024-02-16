Russian Troops Shell Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian military is shelling the communities of Kharkiv district.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

"Attention residents of Kharkiv district, stay in shelters. The occupiers are striking!" the post reads.

According to the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, Serhiy Melnyk ("Marcel"), a number of settlements in the Kharkiv region are under attack from enemy MLRS.

As reported , the enemy shelled a community in Sumy region for six hours, killing a man.