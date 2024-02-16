Shells, Caesar And Air Defense: France Gives Ukraine New Defense Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France is handing over another defense package to Ukraine, which includes artillery shells, Caesar systems, and air defense reinforcement.

This was announced by Volodymyr Zelensky at a joint press conference with Emmanuel Macron after talks in Paris, Ukrinform reports.

"I am grateful to the President of France for all the strong military assistance we are receiving. Today is another defense package. It is exactly what we need. These are shells for artillery, guns, effective Caesar systems, additional strengthening of air defense," Zelensky said.

says Germany is leader in strengthening Ukrainian air defense

He noted that this is "an absolute worthy response to Putin's attempts to increase pressure on our positions" by taking advantage of supply problems from some partners.

"France is really helping us," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Ukraine, France sign security agreement

Zelensky also reminded that Ukraine and France have started cooperation in defense production, "including localization and joint production and the transfer of certain innovative technologies by France to the Ukrainian production side." In particular, today they discussed in detail the joint production of drones and electronic warfare, the President noted.

"Each of our achievements is extremely important for the common good of the peoples of our countries," he emphasized.

As reported, on February 16, Volodymyr Zelensky paid a visit to Germany and France.