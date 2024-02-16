Zelensky On Navalny's Death: Putin Is One Of Bloodiest Dictators In Europe's History

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on world leaders not to stand aside and hold Putin accountable for the murder of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

He said this at a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday, February 16, Ukrinform reports.

"Putin has already become one of the bloodiest dictators in Europe's history. However, unfortunately, his path is not over yet. We will work with anyone in the world who can bring him to justice. I urge every world leader now not to be silent and not to stand aside. The murderer must be punished," Zelensky said.

He added that today it is extremely important for everyone in the world who values life to work together to achieve concrete and fair results.

On February 16, Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service announced that opposition Russian politician Alexei Navalny had died in a penal colony in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.

Earlier in Germany, Zelensky said that Navalny had been "likely killed by Putin, like thousands of other tortured people."

Photo: President's Office