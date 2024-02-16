President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Managing Director Of German Eastern Business Association

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met
with Managing Director of the German Eastern Business Association
Michael Harms in Munich, as per the latter's request, Azernews reports.
Michael Harms expressed German businessmen`s interest in
expanding economic relations with Azerbaijan. He briefed President
Ilham Aliyev on the upcoming visit of representatives from
companies to Azerbaijan in February, particularly those interested
in transportation, logistics, industry, renewable energy, and other
sectors. He highlighted that this visit would involve the largest
delegation in terms of representation and the number of
participating businesspersons, a direct outcome of the Azerbaijani
President's meeting with businessmen during his last year's visit
to Germany.
During the meeting, they noted that Azerbaijan's hosting the
COP29 would contribute to enhancing the potential of implementing
economic projects on a larger scale.
