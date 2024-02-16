President Ilham Aliyev Meets With Foreign Minister Of Türkiye In Munich

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met
with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan
Fidan in Munich, as per the latter's request, Azernews reports.
Hakan Fidan congratulated the head of state on the victory in
the presidential election.
President Ilham Aliyev thanked him for the congratulations.
During the conversation, they reiterated that Türkiye-Azerbaijan
friendly and brotherly relations are developing in all fields,
expressing confidence in further expanding cooperation.
The meeting discussed Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, peace treaty
talks and regional security.
