GCC Chief Discusses Bolstering Ties With States, Orgs On Sidelines Of Munich Conf.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi held Friday a series of meetings with Western officials on the sidelines of the 60th Munich Security Conference in Berlin to discuss expanding bilateral relations and exchange views over a variety of issues.

In a press statement, the GCC Secretariat said Al-Budaiwi discussed ways to enhance cooperation between Germany and the GCC countries in a meeting with the German Parliamentary State Secretary to the Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development Niels Annen.

They touched upon a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

Al-Budaiwi was quoted as saying after the meeting that the two sides stressed the importance of moving forward in strengthening GCC-German relations and opening new horizons for joint cooperation.

In a meeting with the Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office Tobias Lindner, Al-Budaiwi urged the international community to do all in power to end the war on the Gaza Strip.

He voiced the GCC States support for all international efforts to maintain regional and international security and stability.

Partners and allies of the occupying Israeli entity must press it to stop its military operations against innocent civilians in the Gaza Strip, respect all international laws, treaties and agreements, and allow humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip, stressed Al-Budaiwi.

The GCC chief met with the Grand Chancellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Internal Affairs of the Sovereign Order of Malta Riccardo Paterno.

During the meeting, the GCC chief briefed the Maltese official on the GCC role and efforts at all levels as well as its regional and international partnerships.

The two sides hoped the several Gulf-European meetings to be held in 2024 would contribute to developing and strengthening bilateral relations at all levels.

Al-Budaiwi also met with NATO Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and Security Policy Ambassador Boris Ruge and discussed regional and international issues of common interest, including continuing the dialogue between the GCC General Secretariat and the NATO Secretariat, which reflects the commitment of both parties to boost cooperation.

In a meeting, with the US Deputy National Security Advisor for Cyber and Emerging Technologies Anne Neuberger, Al-Budaiwi said the GCC states prioritize cooperation with countries and organizations in the field of cybersecurity.

They exchanged views about the different aspects of cybersecurity and ways to support and develop joint work in domain.

They reviewed the progress achieved during the meetings of the joint Gulf-US working groups specializing in cybersecurity.

The 60th session of the Munich Security Conference, the largest of security gathering in the world, kicked off in the city of Munich Friday. Over 100 heads of states and governments, ministers of defense and foreign affairs, and civil society organizations participate this important event. (end)

rg









MENAFN16022024000071011013ID1107862912