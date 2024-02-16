US Forces Attack Houthi Targets In Yemen

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said an anti-ship ballistic missile was launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen into the Gulf of Aden at approximately 4:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), yesterday.

The missile was headed toward MV Lycavitos, a Barbados-flagged, UK-owned and operated bulk carrier, the CENTCOM said in a press release on Friday.

The ship reported no injuries but very minor damage in the attack and continued its voyage.

Additionally, between the hours of 3:10 p.m. - 8 p.m., the CENTCOM forces successfully conducted two self-defense strike against three mobile anti-ship cruise missiles (ASCM) in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen that were prepared to launch against ships in the Red Sea.

CENTCOM identified these mobile missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined they presented an imminent threat to US Navy ships and merchant vessels in the region.

These actions will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for US Navy and merchant vessels, the statement added. (end)

