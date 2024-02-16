Kuwaiti, Omani Fms Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUNICH, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya held talks with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi on the fringes of the 60th Munich Security Conference which kicked off on Friday.

The talks focused on ways to strengthen the bilateral relations in various fields as well as a range of regional and international issues of common concern, including the latest developments of the situation in Gaza Strip.

They also discussed boosting joint GCC action to overcome regional and international challenges.

They touched upon the efforts exerted to help demarcate maritime borders between Kuwait and Iraq beyond the 162th border mark. (end)

