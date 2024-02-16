Biden Expects No Israeli Full-Scale Offensive On Rafah, Before Hostage Release

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden forecasted Friday that Israel would not launch a large ground invasion into the southern Gaza Strip's city of Rafah until the release of Hamas-held hostages.

"I feel very strongly about it, that there has to be a -- temporary ceasefire to get the prisoners out, to get the hostages out. And that is underway. I'm still hopeful that that can be done," President Biden said in a news conference at the White House.

"And in the meantime, I don't anticipate -- I'm hoping that -- that the Israelis will not make any massive land invasion in the meantime."

He pointed out that he had talked extensively about this issue with the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I've had extensive conversations with the prime minister of Israel over the last several days, almost an hour each. And I made the case," he said.

"So, it's my expectation that's not going to happen. There has to be a ceasefire temporarily to get those hostages... And, you know, my hope and expectation is that we'll get this hostage deal, we'll bring the Americans home, and the deal is being negotiated now. And we're going to see where it takes us." (end)

