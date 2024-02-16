Biden: Russia's Anti-Satellite Capability Poses No Nuclear Threat To US

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden affirmed that there is no nuclear threat to the people of America or anywhere else in the world with "what Russia is doing at the moment."

"Number two, anything that they're doing and/or they will do relates to satellites in space and damaging those satellites potentially.

"Number three,-- there is no evidence that they have made a decision to go forward with doing anything in space either," Biden told reporters at the White House on Friday.

"So, what we've found out, there was a capacity to launch a system into space that could theoretically do something that was damaging. Hadn't happened yet. And my hope is that it will not," he noted.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has been fresh off briefing lawmakers on Capitol Hill about the Russian security threat, which the Biden administration has been referring to as an "anti-satellite capability."

House Intelligence Committee Chair Mike Turner, R-Ohio, drew attention to it on Wednesday, when he publicly called on Biden to declassify information "concerning a national security threat."

Sullivan previously said he was surprised by Turner's decision, which he reiterated in his interview with NPR.

"I had put on the books days ago a meeting with House leadership on this to be able to talk to them privately," he said.

"When we deal with serious threats like this that involve highly sensitive intelligence we like to do so behind closed doors," Sullivan noted, adding that he would have liked the situation to play out differently.

But he did not question Turner's motives for going public, as some of his fellow Republican lawmakers have, instead agreeing that this is an issue Congress should take seriously.

Yesterday, the White House said that while the development of such a capability is troubling, there is no immediate safety risk, nor could the capability "cause physical destruction here on Earth."

But it could threaten astronauts in low orbit, as well as interfere with systems used for communication, transportation, meteorology and financial transactions.

What then is the difference between a capability and a weapon? Basically, Sullivan said, officials are trying to protect intelligence sources and methods by not saying too much publicly - and "anti-satellite capability" is the language that the intelligence community has approved.

"But an anti-satellite capability, of course, means something that the Russians could use to go against satellites," Sullivan added.

"So if people wanted to characterize it using a different word of course they could do so," he noted.

The US, Russia and China already have the capability to attack satellites, but the use of nuclear weapons in space is banned by the Outer Space Treaty of 1967.

When asked if the deployment of this Russian capability would violate that treaty, Sullivan declined to say.

"It would violate long standing international obligations of Russia, but I can't go further than that today given the limitations on what I can share," he said.

Sullivan described his meeting with lawmakers as "deeply substantive," saying it covered the intelligence itself as well as what steps the Biden administration is taking to protect the American people.

"It was a bipartisan meeting," he said. "People focused - both Democrats and Republicans - on the substance, not on the politics or the public Sturm und Drang [turmoil], and I think we emerged with a good understanding of the way forward."

Sullivan said the US is engaging with countries around the world, as well as Russia itself, "to try to ensure that things do not proceed in a way that end up destabilizing international peace and security." (end)

