UK Summons Russian Diplomats Over Navalny's Death

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Feb 16 (KUNA) -- The UK government has summoned "the Russian Embassy in London to make clear that we hold the Russian authorities fully responsible" for the death of Russian dissent Alexei Navalny".

In a press statement, a UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) spokesperson said: Alexei Navalny dedicated his life to calling for free and open politics.

"We stand today with his family, friends, colleagues and supporters. Our thoughts go out to them. In recent years, the authorities imprisoned him on fabricated charges," the spokesperson said.

"His death must be investigated fully and transparently." (end)

