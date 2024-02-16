Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3138256 MUNICH -- Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya meets EU special representative for the Gulf region Luigi Di Maio on the fringes of the 60th MSC.

RAMALLAH -- At least 112 Palestinian people are martyred and 157 others wounded in attacks by Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

RAMALLAH -- Two Israelis are killed and four others injured in a shooting attack near Ashkelon.

BERLIN -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cautions against the consequences of an all-out ground attack by the Israeli occupation forces on Rafah city.

WASHINGTON -- The US Central Command says an anti-ship ballistic missile was launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward a Barbados-flagged vessel in the Gulf of Aden.

WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden, outraged by death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, blames it on Russian President. (end)

