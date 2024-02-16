(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicom Technologies, Inc. (Medicom) proudly announces its recognition as one of the most promising IT vendors in Imaging in the Emerging HCIT Companies 2024 KLAS Research report.

Medicom Recognized as One of the Most Promising Health IT Imaging Vendors of 2024 by KLAS Research

Continue Reading

In a recent report released on January 16th, 2024, KLAS Research showcased Medicom alongside other healthcare IT vendors across various market segments. KLAS Research

conducts annual interviews with healthcare organizations to assess their experiences with healthcare IT vendors, aiming to identify the top innovative and relevant contributors. Drawing from feedback from healthcare professionals alongside comprehensive KLAS website analytics, this report delves into emerging HCIT vendors, providing invaluable insights for health systems navigating the adoption of new technology.

"Medicom's recognition in the Imaging category by KLAS Research underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare interoperability," emphasized Malcolm Benitz, President of Medicom. "Medicom's focus on developing intuitive, automated workflows for seamless image sharing and accessibility and our unique partnership approach drives a successful customer experience and ultimately improves patient outcomes.

The recognition as one of the most innovative and disruptive Imaging companies of 2024 further solidifies Medicom's position as a leader in enterprise imaging. Our nationwide network of over two thousand sites facilitates millions of image exchanges annually, allowing us to break down long-standing barriers in accessibility to disparate health data, fostering necessary transformation among the broader healthcare ecosystem in the United States."

About Medicom Technologies, Inc.

Medicom is a healthtech company dedicated to accelerating access to clinically relevant data for healthcare delivery and advanced research. Medicom enables providers, patients, and research organizations to search and share data across disparate ecosystems through a decentralized health information network. Data and insights from the Medicom Network help clinicians and researchers advance patient care and aid in the development of new therapies.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch .

Related Links





Provided by:

Medicom Technologies, Inc. (Medicom) //

Raleigh, NC

&

Phoenix, AZ

SOURCE Medicom Technologies, Inc.