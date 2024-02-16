Recreational Vehicle Market Set For 7.82% CAGR Growth, Diverse Generational Adoption Driving Growth- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The recreational vehicle (RV) market

is expected to grow by USD 32.03 billion from

2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of

7.82% as per the latest Technavio market research report. Increasing adoption of RVs by different generations of consumers is a key factor driving market growth. RV manufacturers incorporate innovative elements into their products to provide a cost-effective utility combination for budget-conscious buyers, buyers are looking for RVs with features like spacious refrigerators, TVs, and Wi-Fi, offering a unique level of comfort not found in other modes of transportation are favored by different generations of consumers, including baby boomers, millennials, and Gen X.Furthermore, the growing demand for RVs is prompting manufacturers to introduce new models of RV, thereby expanding their appeal in the recreational vehicle industry, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Discover insights on market size before buying the full report-

Download

the FREE sample report Continue Reading



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market 2023-2027

Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.82% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 32.03 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth

2022-2023(%) 7.35 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 41% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany

The report has been segmented by application (personal and commercial), product (towable RVs and motorized RVs), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).



The personal segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Catering to the diverse desires of individuals and families, the personal segment of the RV market offers a comfortable travel experience that provides the comfort of home while traveling. Furthermore, the wide selection allows people to choose the vehicle that suits their budget, lifestyle, and needs. Growing travel demand, especially among the younger generation and retirees, is driving progress in energy efficiency and connectivity. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

North America is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About

41% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from North America.

The growth in the region is driven by factors such as the younger generation's growing preference for recreational vehicles, technological advancements, and economic recovery.

For now, get a snapshot of the comprehensive report

Download the FREE Sample

The increasing launch of new electric RVs is a major trend.

Sensitivity to macroeconomic factors is a significant challenge restricting growth. Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a FREE sample report!

What are the key data covered in the report:



Historic size

Company landscape and analysis including

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Dethleffs GmbH and Co. KG, Entegra Coach Inc., Erwin Hymer Group SE, Gulf Stream Coach Inc., JCBLGroup, Knaus Tabbert AG, Northwood Manufacturing Inc., Pleasure Way Industries Ltd, RAPIDO Motorhomes, REV Group Inc., RV India, Tata Motors Ltd., The Swift Group, Thor Industries Inc., TRIGANO S.A., Triple E Canada Ltd., WildAx Motorhomes, Winnebago Industries Inc., and Nexus RV Access

for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ research reports

on

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

The Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market has witnessed significant growth, especially in the wake of the post-lockdown era. With the tourism industry evolving, RV sales have surged, marking a notable trend. In recent months, consumers' preference for RVs over traditional accommodations like hotels has risen, fueled by a desire for flexibility and safety. Caravans have become sought-after choices for road trips and getaways, catering to the changing dynamics of work-life balance. Rental services have capitalized on this demand, particularly in emerging economies, where the RV industry is expanding rapidly. As the demand for road trips and getaways continues to rise, the RV sector is poised for continued growth and innovation.

The sector is witnessing remarkable growth, driven by the increasing popularity of road trips and getaways, especially post-lockdown. Consumers' preference for flexible travel options has surged, with millennials and active campers seeking alternatives to traditional accommodations like hotels. Rental services and peer-to-peer platforms are expanding, catering to the rising demand for RVs in both North America and Europe. The global industry is thriving, particularly in emerging economies where road trips and vacation traveling are gaining traction. Motorhomes segment dominates, offering versatility for commercial usage and leisure. Sales have surged in countries like the United States and Germany, reflecting a shift towards campgrounds and tailgating experiences.

Related Reports:

The electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market

size is estimated to

grow

at a

CAGR of 29.86%

between 2022

and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by

USD

1,840.14 million.

The automotive Stereo camera market is estimated to

grow

at a

CAGR of 8.75% between 2022 and 2027. The size is forecast to increase by USD 534.29 million.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentation by Application

7 Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio