Long Beach Pride Logo

Long Beach Pride Application Now Open

: Call for Vendors and Exhibitors: Join the 2024 Long Beach Pride Festival

- Tonya Martin, President of Long Beach Pride.

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Long Beach Pride TM is excited to announce that applications are now open for vendors and exhibitors looking to participate in the 41st annual Long Beach Pride Festival , scheduled for May 18th and 19th, 2024. This vibrant and inclusive event invites businesses, food trucks, and food booth vendors to become a part of one of the season's most anticipated celebrations.“As businesses across Long Beach and the world continue to recoup from the pandemic, we are taking this opportunity to lower the fees to participate this year”, said Tonya Martin, President of Long Beach Pride.“We have witnessed many of our businesses closing in the LGBTQ+ community as well as our allie's businesses and we all must do our part to support each other. This is how we rise'', continued Martin.

Vendor and Exhibitor Applications: Opportunities are available for various vendors and exhibitors to showcase their products and services to thousands of festival-goers. To apply, please visit the following link: get-involved/

. General Vendor/Exhibitor Application

. Information Booth Application

. Food Truck Application

. Food Booth Vendor Application

Event Date:

Long Beach Pride Festival: May 18th and May 19th, 2024

Long Beach Pride Parade: May 19th, 2024

A Platform for Diversity and Inclusion:

Long Beach PrideTM is proud to offer a platform that celebrates diversity and fosters inclusion. By participating as a vendor or exhibitor, you will not only gain exposure to a diverse and vibrant audience but also contribute to the community's spirit of unity and pride. We welcome businesses of all sizes to apply, from local artisans to established brands, food trucks, and culinary talents looking to share their flavors with the community.

Why Participate?

Visibility: Reach thousands of attendees in a celebratory atmosphere.

Engagement: Connect with the community, showcase your products/services, and engage with a wide audience.

Support: Demonstrate your support for the LGBTQ+ community and be part of a movement that champions diversity and inclusion.

Application Deadline:

We encourage interested parties to submit their applications early, as spaces are limited and will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information and to ask questions, please email ....

About Long Beach PrideTM:

Long Beach PrideTM, a non-profit organization, has been celebrating the LGBTQ+ community since 1984. Known for its annual Pride festival, parade, and teen pride events, we are committed to inclusivity and diversity, fostering a stronger and healthier society.

