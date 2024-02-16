TEAMSTERS DEMAND IMMEDIATE INVESTIGATION INTO DEATH OF LOS ANGELES COUNTY WORKER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Local 911 Wants Answers on Tragic Death at LA County Environmental Health Department

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters Local 911 Secretary-Treasurer Raymond B.

Whitmer regarding the tragic death last week of Heather Hughes, an Environmental Health Specialist at the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, Environmental Health Division:

"We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic passing of our Teamsters sister Heather Hughes. Our thoughts are with Heather's family during this incredibly difficult time, and we extend our deepest condolences to them.

"At this moment, our primary focus is on respecting the privacy of Heather's family and allowing them the space and time they need to process their grief.

"However, while we prioritize the privacy and well-being of our member's family, Teamsters Local 911 also takes this matter seriously. We demand an immediate investigation by the County of Los Angeles into the circumstances surrounding Heather's tragic death. We expect a comprehensive and detailed explanation of what occurred."

Teamsters Local 911 represents 369 workers at the Los Angeles County Environmental Health Department.

Teamsters Local 911 is an affiliate of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters representing over 8,500 public and private sector workers across Southern California. For more information, visit Teamsters911.

