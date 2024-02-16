(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Intraocular Lens Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report has been added to

Intraocular Lens Market size is expected to grow from US$ 4.23 Billion in 2023 to US$ 6.11 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.39% during 2024-2030

Global Intraocular Lens market is anticipated to grow drastically due to different factors, which includes the rising incidence of cataracts, which has led to a surge in demand for cataract surgeries.

Product developments, government assistance and reimbursement regulations have additionally contributed to the market's growth. The utilization of those lenses has expanded attributable to these factors. Moreover, initiatives to reduce the backlog of cataract surgeries and raise consciousness about eye care in essential worldwide locations are also anticipated to expand market throughout the forecast period.

According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, myopia influences an estimated 25% of Americans, making it a vast and well-known disorder. Furthermore, high myopia can cause doubtlessly blinding complications including glaucoma, retinal detachment, and myopic macular degeneration. Research shows that myopia and high myopia are expected to grow in incidence globally, affecting almost 5 billion humans and 1 billion people, respectively, by 2050, which is predicted to drive the thriving of the Intraocular Lens market.

Moreover, the growing incidence of diabetes is other vast driver of market expansion. Diabetes can cause various eye problems, including cataracts. According to the International Diabetic Federation (IDF), 537 million people international could be dwelling with diabetes in 2021, and the number is anticipated to rise to 643 million with the aid of 2030 and 783 million by using 2045. As the diabetic population is more vulnerable to be afflicted by cataracts, the market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for intraocular lenses is anticipated to grow in the coming years, thanks to technological advancements. With the release of the AcrySof IQ Vivity IOL with the aid of Alcon Inc., a division of Novartis, the market has seen the introduction of the first presbyopia-correcting intraocular lens with wavefront shaping technology in India.

As more products receive regulatory approvals, enlargement opportunities are predicted to arise. Despite this wonderful outlook, several factors, along with unfavorable reimbursement policies for premium lenses and postoperative problems like refractive errors, hinder market increase.

Monofocal IOL segment held the most important market percentage inside the Intraocular Lens Industry

The segment of multifocal intraocular lenses has won substantial market share in recent years because of the exquisite benefits they offer. Multifocal intraocular lenses are specific and offer improved visualization. They are proficient in treating patients with complicated issues and a multiple retinal issue by providing three vision zones. These vision zones assist the patients see far, intermediate, and near distances successfully and efficaciously.

Multifocal intraocular lenses are a substantial improvement from traditional mono-focal lenses as they offer higher precision and accuracy in vision correction, leading to higher patient results. Additionally, multifocal intraocular lenses are designed to lessen the dependence on glasses or contact lenses after cataract surgical operation, that is a large advantage for patients who want to improve their vision without the hassle of glasses or contacts.

Hydrophobic and Hydrophilic acrylic material segment dominates the worldwide intraocular lens market

The intraocular lens market has seen a substantial surge in hydrophobic and hydrophilic acrylic substances section usage. This can be attributed to the fact that those lens substances are easy to fold and perfectly suited for microsurgery, which is a crucial component in ophthalmology.

Additionally, those materials have wonderful biocompatibility, making them a favored preference for lots of patients. The hydrophobic and hydrophilic acrylic materials sector has the biggest share in the intraocular lens market, indicating its developing reputation amongst ophthalmologists and patients.

Hospitals have large market share, and Ophthalmology Clinics will hold its dominance inside the industry

The healthcare market has witnessed a huge upward thrust in the range of ophthalmic clinics, particularly in growing regions that are not affiliated with hospitals. These clinics basically consciousness on treating vision-related illnesses and catering to individuals' primary eye care needs. Human are increasingly opting for these clinics for primary follow ups and eye health treatment.

These trends have led to upward push in competition among service providers, that is expected to drive the growth of the ophthalmic health center segment. Furthermore, providing competitive expenses is anticipated to attract more patients to these clinics. However, despite the competition, hospitals nonetheless dominate the market, as maximum cataract and vision restore surgical procedures are completed in hospitals.

China intraocular lens market is predicted to quickest growth in upcoming years

In the upcoming years, it's far predicted that China will experience the speediest growth in the ophthalmic market.

One of the key factors on this growth is the prevalence of a substantial elderly and diabetic population. These people are more at risk of growing cataracts and different ophthalmic problems, driving the demand for related treatment and strategies. Furthermore, the market growth is likewise attributed to the extended cognizance of advanced treatment alternatives, leading to higher patient demand.

Additionally, there has been an inflow of patients from developed countries in search of low-priced healthcare solutions, which is also contributing to the enlargement of the market in China.

Alcon Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

STAAR Surgical Company

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (Carl-Zeiss-Stiftung) Novartis AG

Monofocal IOL

Multifocal IOL

Toric IOL Accommodative IOL

Polymethyl meth Acrylate Material

Silicone Material

Hydrophobic and Hydrophylic Acrylic Material Other Material

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Ophthalmology Clinics Eye Research Institutes

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico Brazil

Europe



United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Asia - Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea Australia

Middle East & Africa



United Arab Emirates South Africa

Rest of the World

