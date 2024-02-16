Rhythm & Blues 80 Years Of No Respect

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) logo.jpeg" width="300" height="249" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

The Icons of Rhythm & Blues

Rock & Roll and Country Music Hall of Fame's, but where is the R&B Hall of Fame

- The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame is a must SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame (NRBHOF) has announced its 13th Class of nominees, the final class of Inductees for 2024 will be announced in April. Now the number of inductees has risen to over 300. That is why LaMont Robinson has stated:“Now, it is more imperative than ever, in the Black Lives Matter era, to build a hall of fame for the world to see and hear the history of the greatest music icons of rhythm and blues, who have inspired every music genre.”No other artist in any genre of music has ever had to endure the pain, suffering and racism that the black artists have had to deal with. R&B artists of the Jim Crow era during the years before the civil rights movement, were on a touring circuit known as the Chitlin' Circuit, which provided venues in segregated cities for hundreds of black R&B artists.All the black performers from that era had to contend with Jim Crow absurdities. Often, they couldn't stay at hotels, were served rotten food at white restaurants, and were outright banned from others. They would instead have to drive out of the way to eat at black friends' homes.Many of the great artists of that Jim Crow and Chitlin' Circuit' era wound up homeless and died broke and forgotten. They will never be honored or inducted into a major institution like the Grammy Music Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, or Country Music Hall of Fame.The R&B format's distinctive sound paved the way for the development of rock and roll in the 1950s, soul in the 1960s, funk/disco in the 1970s and hip-hop in the 1980s. By the 1990s and 2000s, R&B was closely associated with hip-hop music and R&B songs also appeared on the pop charts. The late great R&B legend Ruth Brown was quoted as saying that“a major price was paid for this (R&B) music.”Robinson, the former barnstorming basketball legend, and Hall of Famer, played for Meadowlark Lemon's Harlem All-Stars, Harlem Road Kings, and Harlem Clowns for 28 years. He is also a rhythm and blues music activist and historian, who fell in love with the music as a child at 5 years old, when his parents took him to see James Brown in 1966.Robinson indicated that he has been advocating for a national permanent monument since 2010 after one visit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. He only saw a few exhibits pertaining to rhythm and blues music and its icon's. So, from that day he has been pushing a well thought out concept that he has taken and promoted all over the world to fans, artists, and to cities, that he feels would embrace an international tourist attraction. So far, many of the mayors and city officials have expressed high praise for the concept, but were not interested at this time, for various reasons which don't make any sense.Since 2013 to present, Robinson has held annual induction ceremonies to induct songwriters, radio and media personalities, venues, and music legends from the likes of Louis Jordan, James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, Jimi Hendrix, Whitney Houston, Prince, and even Elvis Presley, who loved black artists and R&B.Robinson also states that what makes this hall of fame different from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is that they induct unknown artists that may not have had smash hits like The Temptations or other notable crossover acts. The wide and diverse range of artists inducted always leads to the annual induction ceremonies being sold out and attracts audiences from as far as Europe.Robinson mentions that the goal is not to build a funeral parlor with lights or a traditional museum, but rather, a 50,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art highly interactive, virtual reality, 3D hologram experience facility, that will tell the history of rhythm and blues music and its legends.Anyone with a strong interest in this project can contact the National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation @ (313) 669-8388.

Lamont Robinson

National Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame Foundation

+1 313-669-8388

...

NATIONAL RHYTHM & BLUES HALL OF FAME SHOW SUPPORT