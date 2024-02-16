Stacie P. Thompson Founder Of Girlfriends Talk Coaching: Releases Book The Words That Heal: Encouragement For The Soul

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) thompson.jpeg" width="225" height="300" alt="image of author" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Stacie P. Thompson

Stacie P. Thompson, Empowerment Speaker, Certified Professional Life Coach, Certified Parent Coach, Releases "The Words That Heal: Encouragement for The Soul."

- Stacie P. ThompsonATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stacie P. Thompson, a seasoned Empowerment Speaker , Certified Professional Life Coach, Certified Parent Coach, and Mentor, proudly announces the release of her latest book, "The Words That Heal: Encouragement for The Soul." With over 25 years of expertise in her field, Stacie has dedicated her career to empowering individuals to embrace their purpose and transform their aspirations into tangible achievements. Stacie delves deeply into her experiences in a“Practice Marriage .” After waiting for“the one” well into her forties only to find out he was anything but. She repurposed her wedding dress and launched the platform“Girlfriends Talk Coaching .”Drawing from her extensive experience and academic background, Stacie holds an associate degree in criminal justice from Tri-County Technical College, a bachelor's degree in psychology from Southern Wesleyan University, and a Master of Science in Youth Development Leadership from Clemson University. Her educational journey has equipped her with a profound understanding of human behavior and development, allowing her to connect deeply with her audience and effect positive change.Stacie's journey is a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and purpose in achieving success. As a highly accomplished professional, she leads by example, demonstrating that the choices we make today profoundly shape our tomorrows. Through her insightful guidance and unwavering commitment, Stacie empowers individuals to unlock their potential and embark on a transformative journey toward personal fulfillment.In "The Words That Heal: Encouragement for The Soul," Stacie shares timeless wisdom, practical advice, and heartfelt encouragement to uplift readers and inspire positive change in their lives. With each page, she offers a beacon of hope, guiding readers toward a brighter future filled with purpose, joy, and fulfillment.Join Stacie P. Thompson on this empowering journey of self-discovery and transformation with her latest book, "The Words That Heal: Encouragement for The Soul," now available for purchase on For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact Stacie P. ThompsonContact:Stacie P. ThompsonAuthorcom

