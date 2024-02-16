Liveperson To Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results On February 28, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc . (Nasdaq: LPSN ), the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations, today announced the planned release of its fourth quarter financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. CEO John Sabino and CFO & COO John Collins will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's web site at

Investor Relations | LivePerson, Inc.

To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should dial 1-877-407-0784, while international callers should dial 1-201-689-8560, and both should reference the conference ID "13743243."

If you are unable to participate in the live call, the teleconference will be available for replay approximately two hours after the call until March 13, 2024. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (international); please reference the conference ID "13743243."

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN ) is the enterprise leader in digital customer conversations. Hundreds of the world's leading brands - including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media - use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson .

