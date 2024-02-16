Stretch Zone Opens Newest Location In Miami Beach

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nation's Premier Assisted Stretching Brand Continues Miami Expansion

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Stretch Zone,

the nation's premier assisted stretching brand with a patented strapping system and proprietary tables, announces the opening of its newest location in the North Beach neighborhood of Miami Beach, FL. The new studio will be located on Miami Beach at 6804 Collins Ave. and open on Monday, Feb. 19.

Stretch Zone North Beach is co-owned by Marra Chinn Allen, a passionate businesswoman who was immediately drawn to the Stretch Zone franchising opportunity by the brand's philosophy. While this is Marra's first foray into franchising, she is already privy to opening a business in the thriving South Florida market, having previously owned a gluten-free

vegan

baking company in Miami. Knowing that her next business venture would also be related to health and wellness, Marra, who is partnering with her husband

George, went to Stretch Zone and fell in love with the concept – she could truly feel the difference after her first stretch. Immediately, she recognized the incredible potential in owning a Stretch Zone franchise and was particularly impressed by the business model, where passion is felt from top to bottom. North Beach, an affluent Miami Beach community with a plethora of businesspeople, influencers, athletes, and health and fitness enthusiasts, was the obvious choice for Stretch Zone's newest Miami

location.

"As the incoming co-owner of Stretch Zone

North Beach, embarking on my first venture into franchising is a deeply personal and familial journey. This is a family venture, and my vision is to create a lasting legacy for my daughter, serving as a positive role model through the inspiring world of entrepreneurship," said Marra Chinn Allen. "Choosing Stretch Zone was not just a business decision; it's a project rooted in my passion for physical fitness and a belief in Stretch Zone's differentiated stretch methodology that supports healthy aging, mobility, and performance for all. North Beach

is a

dynamic community with a health-conscious demographic

making it

the perfect location to spread the joy of stretching and well-being. For me, it's more than just business; it's about making a positive impact on people's lives."

For more information on Stretch Zone, its innovative approach to assisted stretching, and its new location in North Beach, please visit ,

or call 305-400-9987.

About Stretch Zone

Stretch Zone is a brand that was built with heart. Founded by Jorden Gold in 2004, Stretch Zone originated from Gold's desire to help his Pop-Pop regain mobility. Gold, who was working as a trainer at the time, utilized his background in the wellness space to begin stretching his grandfather, who had been bed-ridden due to age and a variety of health complications. He realized through this process that there was room to develop a new approach that amplified the benefits of assisted stretching. Gold spent months pioneering a proprietary training method that uses a table and straps to help achieve long lasting effects that truly impact daily life. With Gold's help, Pop-Pop went from being bed-ridden to using his walker to dancing at his grandchild's wedding in a matter of months. Gold knew how many lives could benefit from practitioner-assisted stretching and sought to begin introducing the concept nationwide through franchising.

Revolutionizing how we all approach stretching, the brand is on a mission to improve the quality of life for communities by utilizing their proprietary tables and patented strapping system to assist in achieving long term results. With more than 330 locations open throughout 41 states, this brand has seen incredible growth since its start and has no plans on slowing their momentum, receiving national recognition for their growth in the 2023 Inc. 5000 and Entrepreneur's 2023 Fastest Growing Franchises. Stretch Zone is looking for experienced franchisees that are passionate about the health and wellness industry and are committed to making a positive impact in the communities they serve. For more information, please visit .

Contact: Betty Anne Richardson | Franchise Elevator PR | [email protected]

| (847) 945-1300 ext. 245

SOURCE Stretch Zone