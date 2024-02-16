FLJ Group Limited Files Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLJ Group Limited (NASDAQ: FLJ) (the“Company”), today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 9, 2024.



The annual report can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" fenglinj as well as the SEC's website at . The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department at ... .

About FLJ Group Limited

FLJ Group Limited, through its subsidiaries and consolidated variable interest entities, operates insurance agency and insurance technology business. The insurance agency is PRC-licensed and operates nationwide in the PRC with a wide range of insurance products underwritten by major insurance companies, including industry leading and/or state-owned property and casualty insurance companies as well as certain regional property and casualty insurance companies in China. The insurance technology business is focused on operating and developing insurance technology in the PRC, including developing SaaS platform to connect consumers and underwriting support.

