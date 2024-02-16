Agriforce Granted Further Patent From The USPTO Related To Its FORCEGH+ Facilities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP) focused AgTech company, today announced that on February 13, 2024, the USPTO granted Patent No. 11,895,958 entitled "STRUCTURES FOR GROWING PLANTS (TO GENERATE MICRO-ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS)" to the Company.



This continuation patent covers the innovative FORCEGH+ facility design, including its ability to integrate with different automated systems. This patent expands on the Company's previously announced patent related to its FORCEGH+ facilities. FORCEGH+ is the Company's proprietary grow facility design, a sustainable methodology and environment, including in extreme macro climates, for growing optimized crops through Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) equivalent pharma-grade standards. FORCEGH+ facilities are designed as advanced AgTech, high efficiency building envelopes developed through proprietary engineering and materials. FORCEGH+ advantages include facility designs that harness solar power; advanced hydroponics providing precise and consistent high yield crop growth cycles; and the ability to be deployed in a variety of ecosystems. The Company has developed FORCEGH+ with the intent to optimize crop yields to as near maximize genetic potential, while eliminating the need for pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides, thereby providing customers with the next-generation of controlled-environment agriculture.

“We see the benefits of adding another key U.S. patent around our FORCEGH+ technology, which significantly expands the scope of coverage and extends the timeline around our IP,” commented Richard Wong, Chief Financial Officer of AgriFORCE.

ABOUT AGRIFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on building an integrated AgTech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable AgTech platform that makes positive change in the world-from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: .

