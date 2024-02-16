AACE Thanks Premier Smith For Her Commitment To The Childcare Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Krystal Churcher, ChairCALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) extends its gratitude to Premier Danielle Smith for her recent acknowledgment of the challenges facing the childcare industry and her swift commitment to addressing these issues. AACE is especially appreciative of the Premier's decision to involve Ministers Matt Jones and Nate Glubish in spearheading efforts to find solutions to the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement (CWELCC) implementation challenges that have been voiced by the sector.The AACE is encouraged by Premier Smith's quick and decisive action on this file, validating the sector's concerns and demonstrating a clear commitment to improving Alberta's childcare system. This approach aligns with AACE's vision for a childcare system in Alberta that embodies quality, accessibility, affordability, safety, and inclusiveness - principles that are paramount to our members and to the families they serve.Krystal Churcher, Chair of AACE, stated, "We are very encouraged by the Government's announcement and wish to personally acknowledge and thank Premier Smith for her dedication to understanding our sector's concerns and for taking swift, decisive action. Having Minister Jones, with his extensive experience and previous engagement with the childcare portfolio, take the lead on this file assures us of a seamless transition and a quick adaptation to the pressing needs of our industry."The decision to place the childcare file under the purview of the Jobs, Economy, and Trade Ministry resonates strongly with childcare operators. This move acknowledges the significant role that the childcare industry plays as an economic enabler for Alberta. It also highlights the importance of workforce development within the sector, including crucial areas such as skills development, training, and accreditation processes, to meet the government's goals of increasing childcare spaces."Our previous meetings with Minister Jones were incredibly productive, and we are optimistic about the forthcoming discussions on solutions to the challenges we face. We believe that his leadership, coupled with Minister Glubish's efforts to streamline payment processes, will greatly contribute to the sustainability and success of childcare operations in Alberta," added Churcher.The AACE looks forward to further engagement with the Government of Alberta to explore and implement effective solutions to the issues raised by the childcare sector. We are united in our goal of ensuring that Alberta's children and families have access to the best possible childcare services, which are essential for the province's social and economic wellbeing.About AACE:The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) is a non-profit organization dedicated to representing for-profit and non-profit childcare centres, as well as day home operators across Alberta. AACE advocates for policies and practices that enhance the quality and accessibility of childcare services within a thriving mixed-market childcare system, ensuring the well-being and development of children, as well as childcare choice for Alberta parents and families.

